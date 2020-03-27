PERKASIE – Borough residents and businesses will be getting a 50 percent reduction in the bill for electricity used between March 15 and April 15 to help ease the financial pains associated with the battle against the COVID-19 virus.
“We're dealing with a situation we may not have seen since the 1930s in our country,” Scott Bomboy, Perkasie Borough Council member and chair of the Public Safety Committee, said at a special council meeting March 26 held by teleconference. Video of the meeting can be viewed on the borough's YouTube channel or the borough website.
“I think we need to do something now to help,” Bomboy said.
Boroughs in Pennsylvania are allowed to own and operate electric utilities. Perkasie is one of only 35 that do so, the borough's website says.
Perkasie is the first Pennsylvania town reducing electricity rates in the wake of COVID-19 and among the first in the country, Bomboy said.
“We want to be leaders and we want to be on the right side of history,” he said. “I think we need to set the example.”
The decision to do the rate reduction was unanimously approved at the March 26 meeting, but doing so requires an ordinance change, so the formal approval will come at a future meeting, a borough release said.
“For customers, the effect will be that electric bills for the period March 15th – April 15th, due on May 15th will be reduced by 50%, and customers will notice a message printed on their paper bills to that effect. Electric bills for the period Feb 15th – March 15th, due on April 15th are not subject to the 50% rate reduction and will be mailed out as usual this week,” the release said.
The borough had previously announced that it will waive electric late fees for the current period and suspend shutoffs for residents and businesses who are unable to pay their current bill due to COVID-19 related hardship.
“The intent of these measures is to provide real and immediate relief and financial aid to the borough’s utility customers who have been harmed by the effects of COVID-19 public health crisis,” Jim Purcell, council vice president and chair of the Utility Committee, said in the release.
“If residents and businesses are able to pay-it-forward by using the extra cash to make a donation to a Perkasie-based nonprofit or charitable organization, or to purchase goods or services or a gift card from a borough business” council President James Ryder said, “then this rate reduction really will make a difference in our local community.”
“Council are open to discussions about future rate reductions to support utility customers through the crisis and will review the situation frequently as it unfolds,” the release said.
The total reduction in electric bills for the month is estimated at about $350,000, the borough said. The money is coming from funds that had been set aside to do a second round of road repairs this year and from money in the capital fund, the release said.
The second round of road repairs was not initially planned, but then became possible after oil prices dropped and decreased the price of the first round of road repairs by $314,000 Borough Manager Andrea Coaxum said.
Council member Matt Aigeldinger, who had proposed that the full amount of the electric bill be waived for the month, commended his fellow council members for the 50 percent reduction, but said more is needed.
The average residential monthly electric bill in the borough is $100, he said.
“We're talking about 50 bucks here, guys,” Aigeldinger said. “Fifty bucks ain't gonna go too far.”
“I know we're relying on hopefully the federal government comes through, hopefully the state government comes through, but let's not pretend this is the end all to be all,” he said. “This is a drop in the bucket.”
During the meeting, Bomboy said he wants to see a community relief fund set up as a public/private partnership.
“What the relief fund does, it meets what's called unmet needs, so it's the gap between the stimulus plan and what we can do for people to meet certain expenses that aren't covered,” he said.
The relief fund has not yet been set up, he said.
Perkasie residents or businesses with questions about the rate reduction or upcoming electric bills can email admin@perkasieborough.org or call 215-257-5065.