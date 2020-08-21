PERKASIE — Nathan Bailey knows Lenape Park and the twin bridges well.
“I grew up in Perkasie, went to Pennridge,” he said. “I lived in town, we used to play here when we were kids.”
Now a Hilltown resident and owner of NJB Painting, when he recently saw how rundown the twin bridges over the East Branch Perkiomen Creek had become, Bailey contacted the borough and offered to have his company repaint the bridges for free.
“What we do is we power wash it, then scrape it and prime it and paint it,” he said.
The work is being done over about a month's time, although not happening every day, he said.
“It's a lot of work,” but worthwhile, he said.
“It's a landmark here,” Bailey said.
People take wedding photos and other special event pictures at the bridges, he said.
“It's a good spot for that kind of thing,” Bailey said.
Information on the grassroots.pennridge.org website says the two bridges were built by the Works Progress Administration and completed in 1938 with the material costs for the about 500 feet length estimated at $2,600. The WPA also did other work including creating the island for the bridge bases, dredging the creek and building the dam and Walnut Street Bridge, the information said.
Bailey said he offered to do the repainting as a way to give back to the community.