PERKASIE — The coronavirus pushed the start of swimming in the Menlo Aquatic Center back a little over a month, but won't take the whole season away.
At its June 1 meeting, Perkasie Borough Council unanimously approved a plan to open the pool on July 1 within the guidelines for operating pools while continuing to meet the virus-related requirements.
“There's a lot of regulations that we'll be following and cleaning procedures taking place,” Parks and Recreation Director Megan Prusienski said at the meeting, which was held as a teleconference.
With a still changing situation, flexibility will also be needed, Prusienski and council's Park and Recreation Committee Chair Chuck Brooks said.
“We're trying our best to deal with a very difficult situation and our goal is to make it as pleasant and enjoyable for our Perkasie residents and in doing so we are gonna try to get this pool opened up in a manner that is not only functional, but it's also smart and its also compliant with what has been put before us,” Brooks said.
“We're all looking forward to an excellent season,” Prusienski said. “It's just going to be a little different this year.”
The plan is to, at least initially, limit use of the pool to Perkasie residents who could swim during a three-hour time slot for $5 per person, information on the borough website says. Residents 62 and older and children younger than three swim free, the site says. The first hour the pool is open each day will be reserved for senior swim, water walking and lap swim for adults only, the information says.
“CDC guidelines require that Menlo removes tables, chairs and umbrellas so patrons will be asked to bring their own chairs and to place them inside 10-foot socially distant 'family unit' squares marked on lawn areas. A 'family unit' consists of up to 6 individuals and the facility has a newly calculated capacity limit of 92 of these family units. When not in their 'family unit' squares or in the pool, patrons will be asked to wear masks and to follow directional signs and safety instructions,” the information said. “Staff will monitor and limit numbers in bathrooms and changing areas and will increase cleaning and disinfecting procedures on touch surfaces throughout the facility.”
In answer to a question at the meeting of how many family units could normally be at the pool at the same time, Prusienski said the pool never counted family units before, but as many as 800 to 1,300 people would normally be able to use the pool at the same time, which might be 300 to 350 families.
“When in the pool, family units are asked to remain socially distant from other pool users. Per CDC guidelines, however, lifeguards are at the pool to monitor water safety and will not police social distancing,” the borough information says. “As in years past, children under 14 years old must always be accompanied and supervised by an adult.”
Further information will be posted on www.perkasieborough.org, the registration system at www.perkasieRec.com or the Menlo Aquatic Center Facebook page, the information says.
Questions may be emailed to ParkandRec@PerkasieBorough.org.