PERKASIE — Under the Stars Car Show is back. This year it is scheduled for 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21.
"Now in its 22nd year, 'Under the Stars' is one of the region’s premier car shows," a release said. "Presented this year by Perkasie Borough in partnership with Perkasie’s garages and local businesses, Perkasie’s historic downtown streets will play host to over 400 antique, classic and custom vehicles and the show attracts 4,000+ visitors from across the region."
“We’re so excited to bring visitors back to the town center for this great event," said Aaron Clark, Perkasie Borough Council member and head of Borough Council’s Economic Development Committee.
“We’re grateful to everyone who participated in 2020’s virtual Car Show, but Perkasie and its small businesses are definitely looking forward to welcoming exhibitors and spectators back to town in 2021," Clark said.
The Perkasie Historical Society is working with Ragtops & Roadsters to bring “The British are Coming” back as a special feature alongside the main show, the release said.
Registration for both main show and British show exhibitors is open at www.perkasierec.com. Advance registration costs $15 and is open until 4 p.m. on August 17. Day of show registration costs $20.
Exhibitors at the main show are vying for four main show trophies, six sponsor trophies and 50 Top 50 plaques. Exhibitors at the British show will be presented with one “Best of British” trophy and three winner and runner up trophies in six vehicle classes. Commemorative dash plaques are included in event goody bags for the first 400 vehicles at the show.
There is no fee for spectators at the show.
"Visitors to town will find vendors, food trucks, period music and shopping and dining specials from Perkasie’s small businesses," the release said. "The Borough of Perkasie wishes to acknowledge these businesses for making the Under the Stars Car Show possible: Begley, Carlin & Mandio, A&T Chevrolet-Subaru, American Heritage Federal Credit Union, Covered Bridge Car Wash, Grandview Service Centre, Grim, Biehn & Thatcher, Penn Community Bank."
Road closures, ADA parking and other event details for the Under the Stars Car Show will be available at
https://perkasieborough.org/our-events/under-the-stars-car-show/.
More information about Perkasie Borough’s 2021 event schedule is available on the Borough’s website at https://perkasieborough.org/ourevents/.
Information is also available by emailing Linda Reid, Borough Community Development Manager, at events@perkasieborough.org.