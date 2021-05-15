PERKASIE — Borough residents Adam Kayser and Tara Wagner have never operated a business before, but the two Souderton Area School District teachers recently opened Pleasant Spring Mini Golf.
"The whole Covid quarantine movement prompted thinking about new ideas and trying something new and maybe taking a risk," Kayser said, "so we decided to go for it."
Although the mini golf is behind the Perkasie Dairy Queen, the two are not part of the same business, he said.
"We just lease the lot from them," he said. "The only connection is the fun to have ice cream and mini golf side by side."
A soft opening was held May 1, with the ribbon cutting and grand opening on May 15.
"We love Perkasie and we love being in the Pennridge area and we thought what might be fun and something that we could be a part of and bring to the community," Kayser said.
The answer they came up with was mini golf.
While some of the holes, such as one with a loop-the-loop, would fit in anywhere in the world, there are others that have a specifically local feel.
"We have some of Perkasie's features here, so we made a hole that looks like Perkasie's covered bridge," Kayser said.
The actual South Perkasie Covered Bridge is just across the street from the model at the mini golf.
Attendees at the May 15 ribbon cutting included several children,state Rep. Craig Staats, R-145, Dan Fagan from state Sen. Steve Santarsiero's, D-10,, office, and Perkasie Borough Council member Aaron Clark.
"Adam and Tara, we appreciate you putting down roots here and really making this a great spot for our families," said Joe Ferry, Perkasie Towne Improvement Association's director of development.
"We just super-excited to be here," Kayser said.
He thanked Linda Reid, Perkasie Borough's community development manager, for her assistance.
"Adam and Tara, we want to thank you for bringing your business to Perkasie," Reid said. "It's a great community. We love small business and we're really happy that you're here."