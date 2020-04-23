WEST ROCKHILL — Police departments and fire companies paraded around Grand View Hospital at noon Wednesday, April 22 in a salute to the health care workers in the forefront of the battle against COVID-19.
“We are grateful for all they're doing for us and this is just our way of saying thank you,” said Pennridge Regional Police Ofc. Pedro Ruiz, who, with Sellersville Fire Department Chief Kurt Wagner, organized the parade.
The work done by the health care professionals often happens behind the scenes and isn't always recognized, he said.
“Unfortunately, it's taken something like this to spotlight it, but our health care professionals all across the country and especially at Grand View Hospital and all the hospitals in the area, got hit with this hard, quickly and they have handled it extremely well,” Ruiz said in a telephone interview prior to the parade.
“They do and have always done so much for us,” he said, “and I think right now it's pretty easy to see that and we just want them to know that they are appreciated and they are needed and we are very happy they do what they do and we literally could not be doing this without them.”
Participants in the parade were expected to include the Sellersville, Tylersport, Quakertown and Dublin fire companies, as well as police from the Pennridge Regional, Perkasie, Hilltown, Quakertown and Bedminster departments, he said.