Going into the May 18 primary election, there were a dozen candidates looking to win one of the Pennridge School Board four four-year terms up for election this fall.
Now there are eight.
Unofficial counts on the Bucks County website mid-day on May 19 showed the top four vote getters in the Democratic primary were Dawn Curran, Adrienne King, Carolyn Sciarrino and David O'Donnell, moving them forward to be on the Democratic ticket in the fall.
On the Republican side, the top four vote-getters were Robert F. Cormack, Christine Batycki, Jordan Blomgren and Ricki Norley Chaikin, moving them forward to be on the Republican ticket in the fall. The four were the Pennridge Republican Committee's endorsed candidates in the primary.
Candidates for school board can cross-file in the primaries on both party ballots, which several, but not all of the candidates, did. None won on both tickets.
Cormack, who was the top vote getter in the primary, is the only incumbent moving on to the general election after fellow incumbents Kathryn Dolan and Lisa Walters didn't make the cut in the primary. Another incumbent, current board President William Krause, did not run for re-election this year. Walters finished fifth in both the Republican and Democratic primaries, just below the cut-off of the top four moving on to the general election.
The unofficial counts in the Republican primary showed Cormack with 4,133 votes, Batycki with 3,896, Blomgren with 3,777, Chaikin with 3,644, Walters with 1,859, Curran with 1,210, Sciarrino with 1,126, King with 747, Dolan with 699, W. Ross McLennan with 560 and Jeremy Wano with 310.
Unofficial counts in the Democratic primary showed Curran with 2,653, King with 2,551, Sciarrino with 2474, O'Donnell with 1,907, Walters with 1,336, Dolan with 691, McLennan with 562, Blomgren with 334 and Wano with 271.