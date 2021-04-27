PERKASIE — A grand opening for Redtail Financial Consultants was held April 24 at its new office at 101 N. 5th Street, Perkasie.
"We are a financial services company, so we work with people on financial planning and helping them to make their goals a reality," said Vicki Lilley, one of the partners in the business, which is associated with Thrivent.
Redtail moved to the new office in August, but held off on the grand opening until now because of the pandemic, she said.
Most of the April 24 event was held outdoors. Tours of the office were also offered. Other local businesses also took part, with individually packed food and drinks served.
She and partner John Roesinger have each been with Thrivent for about 18 years; Max Dalavai joined the team in January, Lilley, who previously had space at Per Diem Workspace in Perkasie, said.
"I live in Perkasie, I love Perkasie," Lilley said. "Thrivent is all about generosity and community and we feel that Perkasie is a great place for our team because it is America's hometown and it really does have that community support, community feeling to it, so that's what we want to be a part of."
Persons attending the grand opening were encouraged to bring a food or cash donation for Pennridge FISH.
"We're looking forward to welcoming clients to our new office," Dalavai said in a release prior to the grand opening.
"What we're most excited about is having the opportunity to connect with our clients, dive into conversations about their finances and what's meaningful to them, and help them develop purpose-driven financial strategies so they can achieve their most important goals," Roesinger said.
Redtail is just one example of businesses, including new restaurants and micro-breweries, coming to town, Perkasie Borough Council member Steve Rose said.
"We're trying to bring people into town. Rather than go to Quakertown or Doylestown, there's places to come here and do things," he said.
"This town was built for that purpose. It was built as a walkable town," Perkasie Borough Council member Scott Bomboy said.
Redtail is one of the businesses in what was the former Beidler mansion, whose owner also owned a pants factory, Bomboy said.
"The reason the house is on an angle is so he could look out his bedroom window and see the factory and make sure people were working," Bomboy said.
The borough continues to do what it can to promote businesses moving into town, Rose said.
"That's what we want and that's what we're getting," he said. "We're trying to be as friendly as possible to all these newer businesses coming into town."