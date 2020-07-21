WEST ROCKHILL — Additional permits are needed before a final decision is made on Adelphia Gateway's pipeline compressor station plans, a resident who is part of a group raising concerns about the plans said at the July 15 West Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors meeting.
“We really want our residents to know that this is not a done deal,” resident Cliff Cole said.
The planned compressor station on Rich Hill Road is part of converting an existing pipeline from oil to natural gas. Residents have raised concerns including noise, vibrations, pollution and safety issues.
Known as the Quakertown compressor station, the site is in West Rockhill near its border with Richland Township.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has approved an air quality permit for the station, which is being appealed by the township. In May, the supervisors approved having settlement negotiations begin while continuing the appeals process.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, not the township, has authority over the pipeline and the compressor station application, but the township is attempting to do what it can to assist the residents with their concerns, the township has previously said.
Questions brought by the residents to the July 15 meeting included how the township would monitor construction of the proposed facility.
“The township has no authority under state or federal law to monitor Adelphia's construction activities,” said Mary Eberle, the township's solicitor. “We can't go on site. It's private property, so the township will not be monitoring or inspecting Adelphia's construction.”
FERC will continue to be in a supervisory role after the construction is completed, she said.
“If the residents, the people who can see from their houses what's going on, if the residents feel that something's going on that shouldn't be going on, or if they have specific concerns, we still have party status, FERC still has jurisdiction, communicate to the township and we will pass those concerns along,” Eberle said.
In answer to Cole's question of whether the negotiations could lead to an agreement between the township and Adelphia being signed off on before the public was informed about it, Eberle said that can't happen. The board can meet in closed door executive sessions to discuss the negotiations, but would have to publicly present any proposed agreement before approving it, she said.
Cole also asked if the township planned to monitor air, water and soil quality in connection with the proposed compressor station.
“There are projects where the township has the authority under Pennsylvania law to do monitoring of soil and groundwater. This is not one of those circumstances, so there will be no monitoring specifically of the groundwater or soil around the compressor station,” Eberle said.
“Never in any event does the township have authority under state law or federal law to monitor air quality,” she said. “We simply do not have the technical capacity to do that.”
Cole later responded by saying, “Mary's stating that the township does not have a right to monitor air quality is patently false.”
Air pollution control laws allow local governments to set stricter air pollution laws than the state or federal clean air laws, he said.