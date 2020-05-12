PERKASIE — How far will Steven Dale go to raise money for local front line workers responding to the coronavirus pandemic?
You can find out by checking in on the Perkasie Rotary's Facebook page after Dale begins his 24-hour long “Ruck for Bucks” 8 p.m. Friday, May 15, starting from J.T. Bankers parking lot in Sellersville.
Information about the fundraiser says he might cover 50 to 70 miles during the non-stop 24 hours.
“My personal goal is to hit 100 miles,” the Sellersville resident who joined the Perkasie Rotary earlier this year, said.
“We'll see how that goes,” he said. “That's a stretch goal to say the least.”
Part of his route has already been mapped out, he said.
“For the daytime, I have a specific route planned, and then at nighttime, I'll just be all over downtown Perkasie where there's sidewalks and it's well-lit,” Dale said.
Along with running, he'll be wearing a backpack with supplies for the run, he said.
“The term ruck is actually a military term and what they do is they hold like marches and they have to carry all of their gear with them,” he said. “I'll be doing very similar because I will have a ruck on me.”
This won't be the first time he's done this type of event, Dale said.
“A year and a half ago, I was in Mongolia and I ran a 72-hour endurance event that was kind of similar,” Dale said.
Pledges or donations for Dale's Ruck for Bucks can be made at https://perkasierotary.wufoo.com/forms/m8m31ww16lt8g6/
The money raised will go first to help support local health care workers, with the possibility, depending on how much is received, of also giving to other front line workers, Dale said.
“Whatever money he gets, he's gonna spread it out and try to give it to as many places that we can afford to do,” Perkasie Rotary President Hank Tur said.
Following the start of the current social distancing guidelines, Perkasie Rotary was one of the first to switch to holding its meetings on Zoom, he said.
“I miss the individual contact with the people, just being there with them, but I'd say we are more efficient doing it in Zoom,” Tur said.
The Perkasie Rotary has a history of helping support local organizations, including having in the past done a food drive for Pennridge FISH in which 828 pounds of food was collected and having gotten a grant through the Rotary for FISH to put in new LED lighting, Tur said.
“It basically cut their electricity cost in half,” he said.
The club also has made contributions to Neshaminy Manor Nursing Home where one of its members is a nurse, he said.
“We got N95 masks, we got gloves, basically anything we could think of, or that she could think of, that they would need to try to help support them,” Tur said.
As president of the club, he has encouraged that each of the members take the lead on an event that supports something they are passionate about, he said.
One of the examples of that was a member who last year helped organize Pennridge Community Day, he said.
“It helped us raise money so that we could give money out in the community, but it also gives back to the community with the fact that we can keep Community Day going,” Tur said.
It's not yet known if there will be a Community Day this year, he said.
Tur said he holds a mini-golf event each year to raise money for the Rotary's ShelterBox program that provides supplies to help people survive after a natural disaster.
Other Rotary projects have included collecting blankets for senior citizens, helping sponsor the Perkasie Santa House and holiday shopping for families in need, he said.
Rotary International's polio vaccination programs have almost eradicated polio, he said.
“There's a lot of good things that Rotary does and a lot of people don't really know all the things that Rotary does,” Tur said.
The Perkasie Rotary has grown recently and now has 18 or 19 members, with another two possibly about to be added, he said.
“I just pray for no injuries and, hopefully, decent weather, but it's a rain or shine event,” Dale said during a telephone interview the week before Ruck for Bucks.
“No matter what happens,” he said, “I'll be out there.”