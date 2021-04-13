PERKASIE — Perkasie Borough Ward 3 councilman Scott Bomboy will run for re-election this year as an independent, non-affiliated candidate, he said in a statement.
“In 2018, I dropped my party affiliation for several reasons. I am the editor of a non-partisan center that deals with constitutional issues. I’m also an elected official in Perkasie Borough,” he said. “I felt there could be a perceived conflict as an elected official belonging to a partisan political party while working in a non-partisan editorial capacity.”
Bomboy was appointed to council in September 2016 to fill the unexpired term of a councilwoman who had resigned, and he won election to his Ward 3 position in November 2017. Since then, Bomboy has chaired two newly created Borough committees on public safety and historical issues.
“The public safety committee was faced with the loss of our police chief, Steve Hillias, and also the Covid-19 crisis. I’m proud of how our residents dealt with both situations with the character that represents Perkasie," Bomboy said in the announcement.
"As Perkasie’s first historical committee chair, Bomboy worked with the Perkasie Historical Society and the state Historical Preservation Office to raise $210,000 to restore Perkasie’s beloved covered bridge," the announcement said.
“COVID-19 set us back a year on the covered bridge project, but we expect to bid out the first part of the project in May 2021,” Bomboy said.
"Bomboy also championed and managed two other historical projects in the past two years: the nomination of Perkasie’s downtown for National Register of Historic Places and the borough’s new Military Tribute Banner program," the announcement said.
“We see evidence daily of Perkasie’s historical significance. A good deal of that foundation came from the Perkasie-area men and women who served in our military. It is an honor to help tell the borough’s story and also lead a meaningful tribute to our veterans," he said.
As an independent, Bomboy noted he is barred from taking part as a nominated candidate in the May 18, 2021 primary election.
“Today, about 15% of registered state voters are not Democrats or Republicans. In Bucks County, that number is closer to 17% and growing. And on May 18, I’ll still be at outside my polling place in Perkasie Borough, talking to residents, as an elected councilman, but I can’t vote,” he said.
Bomboy said that Ward 3 voters can still vote for him as a primary write-in candidate, and that he will file nomination papers with Bucks County to run as a fall candidate.
“I fully expect to file with the Board of Elections by May, and I will be on the November ballot as an independent. It is not the traditional way to run for re-election, but the best things in life require hard work. I am looking forward to the challenge and speaking with my friends in the Third Ward," he said.
In addition to his borough council position, Bomboy is the president of the Pennridge Community Recovery Fund, a new non-profit that seeks to aid and support other local non-profits affected by the COVID-19 crisis. He also serves on the council of Little Zion Lutheran Church in Telford, and on the board of directors of the Perkasie Park Historical Foundation in Perkasie.
In prior Perkasie Borough roles, Bomboy led the committee that created the redevelopment plan for Lenape Park in 2016, and he also served on Perkasie’s Planning Commission for four years.