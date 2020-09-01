SELLERSVILLE — Key Bank in the 200 block of Main St. in Sellersville was robbed about 9:44 a.m. Sept. 1, Perkasie Borough Police Department said.
The robber showed a handgun and left the bank on foot, police said.
He was described as a medium build Black male wearing a desert camo baseball cap with the American flag, plaid shirt and khaki pants.
The Perkasie department was assisted at the scene by the FBI's Newtown Square Field Office, the department said on its crimewatchpa.org page. Anyone with information or who can identify the suspect in a surveillance photo is asked to contact Perkasie Borough Police Department at 215-257-6876.