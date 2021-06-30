SELLERSVILLE — After having been cancelled last year because of the Covid pandemic, the Sellersville Fire Department Carnival is back this year.
"We look forward to having everybody out there and enjoying it again," fire company President Greg Castelli said. "I think it'll be a nice change of pace from where we've been for a year."
Held behind the firehouse on Main Street, this year's carnival runs Tuesday, July 13 through Saturday, July 17. It opens at 6 p.m. each evening except Saturday, when it opens at 3 p.m. The fireworks, presented by A&T Chevrolet-Subaru, are scheduled for Friday night, July 16.
Along with the carnival rides by Penn Valley Shows, the fire company will again be offering its popular prepared food items, Castelli said.
There is also Bingo each night.
"Everything should be as it was in 2019, hopefully," Castelli said.
The carnival will be the fire company's first major fundraising event this year, he said.
It is typically one of the largest fundraisers each year, second only to the amount of donations received through the mailed donation campaign, he said.
"On what would have been the last day of carnival last year, we actually opened up the food trailer and had a drive-through carnival food kind of drive-through," Castelli said. "We decided that we would try and do something to reach out to the public and meet a little bit of their needs even though we couldn't hold the entire carnival."
A drive-through ham dinner fundraising event was also held in the fall, he said.
There was a "great turn-out" for the events that were held and the public is always supportive of the fire department, he said.
Wristband nights at this year's carnival, during which attendees can ride all you want for $18, are Tuesday and Thursday evenings. A wristband matinee, with ride all you want for $14, will be 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Rides will be regular price Wednesday and Friday evenings and from 6 p.m. to close Saturday.
Corporate sponsors for the carnival are A&T Chevrolet-Subaru and Servpro of Upper Bucks.
"We just look forward to having everyone come out and visit us and participate in the carnival," Castelli said.