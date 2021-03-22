EAST ROCKHILL — One man was killed and another taken by ambulance to a hospital after the vehicles they were driving collided at Route 313 and Three Mile Run Road in East Rockhill about 6 p.m. Sunday, March 21, Pennridge Regional Police Department said.
The names of the men had not yet been released by police the following morning, but Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck identified the man who died in the accident as Dylan Weisbrod, 26, of Sellersville.
"Basically, it was a two vehicle collision that happened there, and it appears that one of the vehicles went through the stop sign," Pennridge Regional Police Sgt. Tim Maloney said.
The man who was injured was taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Hospital Bethlehem, Maloney said.
He said he did not know the extent of that man's injuries.
"It did not sound like there was anything life-threatening," Maloney said.
One of the vehicles was headed east on Route 313 and the other north on Three Mile Run Road when the accident happened, he said.
The Bucks County Crash Investigation Team was called in to assist with the investigation, which is continuing, Maloney said.