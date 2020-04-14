SELLERSVILLE – When local organizations on the front line in the battle against the coronavirus came to Sellersville Pharmacy looking to buy medical grade surgical masks, the pharmacy instead donated the masks.
Masks were donated to Grand View Hospital, the Recovery Center at Penn Foundation and Rockhill Mennonite Community, Dr. Jay Patel, Sellersville Pharmacy's owner, said.
“We were able to secure a supply for our staff and we felt like, along with us, there's other professionals that are also on the front lines, especially the doctors in the hospitals, that are having a tough time getting masks to protect themselves,” he said.
“We felt like it was a good thing to be able to do to donate at this time,” he said, “just to be able to help out the community.”
The store, which remains open regular hours, now is either delivering purchases or having the customers do curbside pick-ups, Patel said.
“What we've done is just to keep everybody safe and still be able to operate and make sure our patients are taken care of,” he said.
When deliveries are made, the customer is called when the driver arrives and the package is dropped off at the door, Patel said. The driver then waits until the person comes out and gets the package, then drives away, he said. Payment is done over the phone, he said.
When customers come for curbside pick ups, they call to say when they've arrived at the store and the package is brought out, he said.
It remains vital for people to take care of themselves and not be exposed to the virus, Patel said.
“We've been making adjustments and changes on our end so that we can make sure we continue servicing our patients and taking care of them,” during what is a strange and challenging time, he said.
While he did not yet have final confirmation, Patel said on Monday, April 13 that he expected to soon have masks available for members of the public to purchase.
“By the end of the week, we should be able to get a supply in,” he said.