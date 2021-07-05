SELLERSVILLE — When the Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, it wasn't the end of the fight for freedom.
"They still had a lot of work to do under increasingly difficult odds," U.S. Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, R-1st Pa. Dist., said during the July 4 "Let Freedom Ring" National Bell Ringing Ceremony the afternoon of July 4 in Sellersville.
The Revolutionary War soldiers were taking on military forces which had never lost a battle, he said.
General George Washington's troops, on the other hand, had never won a battle until the Christmas 1776 crossing of the Delaware River from Bucks County, Fitzpatrick said.
The famous painting by Emanuel Leutze of Washington crossing the Delaware, which was done in 1851, has many historical inaccuracies, he said,
The people pictured with Washington in the painting were not based on the actual soldiers, but were a diverse group of "people from all different backgrounds in the same boat," Fitzpatrick said.
"That's what our Continental Army fought for," he said.
Today's U.S. military continues the fight of "freedom versus oppression" and "freedom versus totalitarianism," Fitzpatrick said.
"The Declaration of Independence is the first call to let freedom ring. It ignited a firestorm that changed the world forever," state Rep. Craig Staats, R-145th Dist., said. "Today, amid the fireworks and backyard barbecues, we reflect on the meaning of Independence Day and we pause to remember the tremendous effort and sacrifices of millions of Americans to preserve democracy."
This was the 24th year Sellersville took part in Let Freedom Ring, which is observed in towns throughout the country.
During the ceremony, Sellersville Borough Council President Lois Dodson read the Declaration of Independence while portraying Elizabeth Davis Nixon, wife of Col. John Nixon. In 1776, Col. Nixon was the first person to publicly read the Declaration of Independence.
The ceremony, held at the Sellersville Museum, included 13 bell rings, one for each of the original colonies, by children chosen to pull the string to ring the bell in the former school building.
Patriotic songs were also sung and there was a 13-gun salute by members of American Legion Nase-Kraft Post 255, Sellersville.
Rain fell during a portion of the ceremony, leading St. Paul's United Church of Christ Pastor Trudy Irving to recall the old hymn, "Showers of Blessings."
"Teach us to be reverent of the past in order that we may live nobly in the present. Make us mindful of the sacrifices of others that allow us to celebrate our freedom and independence today," Irving prayed.
"Thank you for the opportunities and freedoms we have in the United States of America," she prayed. "Help us never to take these blessings for granted and show us how to be channels of blessing to the rest of the world's population."