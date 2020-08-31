SELLERSVILLE — On Saturday, September 12th, the Sellersville Parks & Recreation Board is honoring the winners of the 2020 Sellersville Arbor Day Tree-Naming Contest by installing plaques bearing the winning names near their specifically named trees in Lake Lenape Park.
"The winners will be on hand at the installation ceremony, and will have their photos taken near 'their' tree, to be posted on the borough website. The plaques were donated by BuxMont Awards & Engraving," a release said.
The installations will begin at 10 a.m., with everyone meeting at the Boy Scout cabin, using the park entrance at Walnut and Temple Avenues. The public is invited, and everyone is asked to respect social distancing. Park visitors can view the plaques later by following the map posted on the website.
"Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this past Arbor Day’s Contest was done individually as a self-guided activity, to allow for social distancing," the release said. "Next year, the Board hopes to 'make a day of it,' and have a group tour of that year’s designated trees, with an arborist on hand to talk about the tree species and other tree facts."
Next year, Arbor Day will be on April 30. Check the Sellersville Borough website in early April for details of the 2021 event.