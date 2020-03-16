SOUDERTON -- While schools are closed as part of the efforts to decrease the spread of the coronavirus, school meal programs continue for students who normally would be getting free or reduced meals.
In Gov. Tom Wolf's announcement that the schools were being closed, he also said a U.S. Department of Agriculture waiver was allowing the meals to continue to be provided in a "non-congregate setting," such as a drive-through or a grab-and-go.
Details of how Souderton Area School District will make the meals available were still being worked out early Monday afternoon, Superintendent Frank Gallagher said, but he said it will include offering grab-and-go lunches at five locations throughout the district. Details would be announced today, Tuesday, March 17, he said.
In Pennridge School District, breakfast and lunches will be served, beginning today, Tuesday, March 17, with both meals picked up at the same time, Superintendent David Bolton said.
Pick-up times will be 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Pennridge High School, information on the district website said.
"The student(s) enrolled in the Free & Reduced Lunch Program MUST be present at the pickup," the information says.
Students with last names beginning with A through L can pick up the meals at the high school's main entrance and students with last names beginning with M through Z can make their pick-ups at the high school cafeteria loading dock area, the information said. Staff members will be at the entrances from 5th Street (for the main entrance) and Blooming Glen Road (for the cafeteria loading dock) to direct the families to the pick up locations.
Pennridge is preparing to serve food to 1,700 students per day, Bolton said.
The school districts are also providing ways for students to continue learning while the schools are closed.
"While at home, students are able to engage in independent learning using their time to apply the skills and knowledge they have been working on in their classrooms. The district provides learning activities representing various content areas and aimed at supporting creativity, innovative thinking, personal wellness, and social consciousness," Souderton Area School District said on its website.
The at-home learning activities are optional and will not be graded, the district said.
The website also includes a video featuring SASD Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Katie Kennedy-Reilly introducing viewers to the at-home learning.
In Pennridge, on-line educational opportunities for students were being posted today, Tuesday, March 17, Bolton said.
Additional information is available on the school districts' web sites.