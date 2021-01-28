PERKASIE — The South Perkasie Covered Bridge has a lot of history, but now the sign beside it has its own historical footnote.
When Tropical Storm Isaias came through and flooded the area around the bridge in Lenape Park in early August of 2020, it washed away the sign.
Five months later, the sign is back after having been found a few weeks ago six miles downstream in Salford Township.
"My wife and I went for a walk on the farm," said Phil Skrzat, owner of Windover Fabricators in Perkasie and the 75-acre SGS Farm through which Branch Creek flows near Rising Sun Inn.
"We walked down to the creek and I saw the sign in a bunch of brush on the bank," Skrzat said.
Initially he didn't know what the sign was for because it was facing backwards.
"I went up to it and then I flipped it over and I said, 'Wow -- that made it a long way," Skrzat said.
He hadn't seen the sign at the farm before, so it didn't get washed immediately there by Isaias, but was most likely brought by heavy rains in December, he said.
"Wherever it was lodged in at, it must've broke loose and came down," he said.
The covered bridge, originally built in 1832, was on Main Street over Pleasant Spring Creek until 1958 when the Perkasie Historical Society saved it from being destroyed by moving it to Lenape Park.
The sign, made by the former Impact Signs, of Perkasie, was about 10 years old and replaced one originally installed at the same spot 15 to 20 years ago, Perkasie Historical Society member Matt Lynch said.
"They put cross pieces on the bottom, so you couldn't pull it out," Lynch said, "though the water had no trouble getting rid of it."
The sign is now in the hands of the Perkasie Public Works Department, which will spruce it up, including repainting, then return the sign to its spot beside the bridge, said Director of Public Works Jeff Tulone.
"It needs a little TLC," he said.
"When I flipped it around, I was actually surprised how good shape it was," Skrzat said.
"They're pretty tough," Lynch said.
"It took a little beating on the edges," he said, "but they last for years."