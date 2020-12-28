An online presentation by Kadida Kenner, director of the nonpartisan campaign Why Courts Matter — PA (WCM-PA) will be held 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 9, the League of Women Voters of Bucks County said in a release.
"The presentation 'State Courts Matter and the Fight to Stop Judicial Gerrymandering' is a timely topic, given the reintroduction to the Pennsylvania Legislature of a proposed constitutional amendment that would require PA Supreme Court justices, and judges of the Superior and Commonwealth Courts of PA to run for election in regional districts rather than statewide," the LWVBC said. "If this amendment is approved by the end of February, it will appear on the Primary Election ballot in May 2021."
To take part in the presentation, sign up at http://bit.ly/State-Courts-Matter. Following the presentation, there will be the opportunity for questions.
"The proposed constitutional amendment is expected to be introduced to the legislature for their vote soon. If enacted, it would create new judicial districts based on the number of judges and without any transparency in the process of how the districts would be drawn. The legislators would decide how a transition would occur from our current statewide elections to geographically based elections, opening the door to partisan gerrymandering," the release said. "Not clear in the bill and left to legislators are questions on how the transition would take place, how judges would seek retention, which districts would elect new justices and judges and who would get to continue on the bench."
"WCM-PA is a campaign that aims to make state government work for all Pennsylvanians. It comes out of a grassroots interest to ensure our federal and state courts are filled with diverse, independent, well-qualified, mainstream jurists who are dedicated to fairness and impartiality," the release said. "The LWVBC is a nonpartisan, political organization welcoming members 16 and older. For information, visit www.lwvbucks.org."