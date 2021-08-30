PERKASIE — Penn Community Bank, the largest mutual bank in eastern Pennsylvania, is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephanie Schwartzberg to the board of directors of Ivy Hill Therapeutic Equestrian Center. In the new role, Schwartzberg will provide governance and aid in development opportunities over a two-year term.
"Stephanie has been volunteering her time at Ivy Hill Therapeutic Equestrian Center since the fall of 2020. In our hour of greatest need, she stepped up and worked with our most vulnerable population,” said Laura Brockett-Strausser, executive director of Ivy Hill. “Her service above self, is commendable and Ivy Hill is very lucky to have gained such a dynamic ally.”
"As Penn Community Bank’s general counsel, Schwartzberg drives the overall legal strategy for governance, corporate law, risk management, and a wide range of contract negotiations across all business functions," a release said. "In addition to Ivy Hill, she serves as a member of the Pennsylvania Bankers Association Legal Affairs Advisory Committee and a mentor with the Mount St. Joseph Academy’s Firebirds 433 all-girl robotics team."
Ivy Hill Therapeutic Equestrian Center uses equine-assisted services and therapies for differently-abled individuals in order to help them develop self-sustaining life skills and the confidence to use them. For more information, visit https://www.ivyhillequestrian.org