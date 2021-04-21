WEST ROCKHILL — Work to put in a solar system to provide electricity for properties owned by the municipality has started, West Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors member Jim Miller said at the board's April 21 meeting.
"They have started putting up our solar array," he said.
The rocky soil has had an effect on the work, he noted.
"They should've had the whole racking system up, except they are in West Rockhill Township," he said. "Instead of just using ground screws to go in, they had to do some drilling before they could get them in, but it's all included in the price folks, no extra charges."
"That's really appropriate, given that tomorrow's Earth Day," board Chairman David Collingwood said of the timing.
The solar system is behind the township building on Ridge Road.
In November of 2020, the board approved having Exact Solar, of Yardley, install the system for $169,278.
Based on the township's current electric bills and inflation, the municipality should recoup the costs of the system in less than 11 years, Miller said at the time.
The township has also installed an electric vehicle charging station in James Memorial Park.