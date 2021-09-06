PERKASIE — Following devastating flooding in Perkasie Borough on September 1st, tenants at the Covered Bridge Apartments are in urgent need of assistance. Thirty ground floor units, located alongside of the East Branch of the Perkiomen Creek, were inundated when filthy water flowed through the units with sufficient force to upend refrigerators and washing machines. Tenants sustained near total loss of their personal belongings, which remain strewn throughout many apartments.
“There are vulnerable elderly and disabled tenants living in this complex -- some of whom have no other options. They face an impossible decision between returning to horrid, unsafe conditions and homelessness,” said Lauren Pareti, a Perkasie resident and volunteer with Between Friends Outreach.
“Mold and sewage are big concerns, and we are worried about people having no choice but to return to unsafe conditions,” said Kelly Laustsen, the owner of Bloom Flower Co. and a volunteer with the Perkasie Rotary Club.
Laustsen and Pareti have been working with volunteers from the community to help their neighbors to clean out and salvage what they can. It remains unclear what emergency assistance will be available to prevent people, whose units are unsafe, from becoming homeless.
The two women have partnered with Between Friends Outreach, a local volunteer, non-profit, to raise money to help prevent tenants who don’t have other options from becoming homeless. Links to donate via Paypal or Venmo can be found at: www.bfoutreach.net. To direct their contribution towards this effort, donors can include the note “Covered Bridge.”
The Covered Bridge Apartments have flooded repeatedly. Twice in the past thirteen months, tenants have been evacuated by boat due to life-threatening flooding.