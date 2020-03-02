DOYLESTOWN — A year ago, a federal court judge ruled the Rockhill Quarry site in East Rockhill had the right to continue being used as a quarry, but said another question in the case — whether or not an asphalt plant is allowed — should be decided by Bucks County Court, not the federal court.
On March 2, that trial started before Judge Robert Mellon.
East Rockhill Township says an asphalt plant is not allowed at the quarry on N. Rockhill Road because the township's zoning rules limit asphalt plants to the industrial zoning district, while the quarry is zoned for extraction.
Richard E. Pierson Materials Corp., which leases the quarry from owner Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania, says asphalt plants are a permitted accessory use to quarries and that there was an asphalt plant at the quarry in the past. The asphalt plant was removed in the early 1980s, but the foundations of that structure still remain, Robert Gundlach Jr., the quarry's attorney, said.
Quarrying at the site began more than 100 years ago, both sides agree.
"It hasn't operated actively, in our view, since 1983," John Rice, the township's attorney, said.
The quarry says it has met the minimum requirements to maintain active mining permits.
The legal battles began after attempts to restart the quarry were met with resident concerns about issues including noise, blasting, air and water pollution and increased truck traffic.
In December of 2018, naturally occurring asbestos was found at the quarry, leading to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issuing an order, still in effect, banning quarrying activities at the site for the time being. U.S. Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, R-1, state Sen. Steve Santarsiero, D-10, and the Bucks County Commissioners recently called for that ban to be made permanent.
The current trial is about zoning, however, not asbestos, Mellon said.
As Rice attempted to raise the asbestos issue during questioning of Gary Latsha, district mining manager of the DEP's Bureau of Mining Pottsville district office, Gundlach objected that it had no relevance to the current case. Mellon allowed a few questions, then brought it to an end.
"Asbestos has nothing to do with what I have to decide," he said.
Testimony in the trial was expected to continue Tuesday and perhaps Wednesday.