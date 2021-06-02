BEDMINSTER — Raymond Slifer is one of only 161 students to earn the U.S. Presidential Scholar Award this year.
The about-to-be graduated Quakertown Community High School and Upper Bucks County Technical School student is also the first-ever Pennsylvania career and technical education student to win the award.
"We're all very happy for Raymond. We are very proud of Raymond, but we're not surprised. He had quite a few accomplishments previously and I know that will continue," said state Rep. Craig Staats, R-145th Dist., commenting during a visit by Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega to UBCTS on June 2.
Slifer's accomplishments included being an Eagle Scout, involvement in Richlandtown Fire Company, SkillsUSA and Boy Scouts of America, and having been a recipient of the Elmer Gates Enterprise Award, Staats said.
Sliifer, who is a cooperative education student, works for Bracalente Manufacturing Group, Staats said.
State Sen. Bob Mensch, R-24th Dist., also noted Slifer's accomplishments.
"None of that happened by accident," he told Slifer."That's all because of you, because of mom and dad and the kind of background and training you have."
Slifer, who studied machining and engineering technology at UBCTS, said he plans to go to Bucks County Community College, then maybe further education, with a goal of having his own business.
He has received a scholarship from Bucks County Community College for 32 credits of classwork, he said. Slifer said he has already taken two college courses -- fire school and technical entrepreneurship.
He thanked those in attendance at the event and said their presence meant a lot to him.
"I never really thought I would get this far," Slifer said. "I grew up on a farm, really tried to stay humble."
Attendees credited him with a strong work ethic.
Along with honoring Slifer, the stop at and tour of the school was to show support for career and technical education and that the state's goal is to help students take the path that works best for them in deciding where to go after high school, Ortega said.
"Most people tend to talk about college as the pathway," Ortega said. "For a number of people, it's kind of more stepping stones."
Slifer's a good example of that, Ortega said.
Slifer's favorite subjects are high level math, trigonometry and calculus, which many people would not expect when thinking about the curriculum at a career center, Ortega said.
"Investing in career and technical education is a priority for the Wolf Administration to provide students with the hands-on skills they need for successful careers, and local employers with a job-ready workforce that will help them thrive," the Pennsylvania Department of Education said in a release.
"Transformed from vo-tech of the past, Pennsylvania’s career and technical education centers (CTC) offer dynamic, state-approved programs that lead to the development of real-world, in-demand skills as well as industry-recognized credentials and certifications. CTE in Pennsylvania offers high school students the opportunity to develop critical skills through a combination of challenging academic opportunities and hands-on learning experiences," the release said.
The Upper Bucks County Technical School, which was started in 1964, serves the Pennridge, Palisades and Quakertown school districts. It is located on Ridge Road in Bedminster Township.