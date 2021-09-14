Lansdale, PA (19446)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 66F. WSW winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 66F. WSW winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.