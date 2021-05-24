BEDMINSTER — The national non-profit School Nutrition Association (SNA) has named Amber Ott-Underdown, cafeteria manager at Upper Bucks County Technical School, the National Manager of the Year.
The school in Bedminster serves high school students in the Pennridge, Quakertown and Palisades school districts.
"Ott-Underdown, a graduate of the school where she now works, has consistently increased school lunch participation each year, in part by converting the cafeteria to mostly scratch cooking. Students’ favorites now include chili, chicken cheesesteak burritos, scratch mashed potatoes and roasted chicken on salads, sandwiches and soups. The monthly 'Try It Tuesdays' has become a favorite day where students try a small portion of a new scratch-made item. Try It Tuesdays are the reason the school now offers chicken teriyaki bowls, smoked BBQ pork sandwiches and French toast casserole," according to a release.
"She also mentors her school’s culinary students. She involves them in the catering program she developed, training them in the culinary arts while preparing food for school events. For the past two years, Ott-Underdown has nominated two culinary students for scholarships from SNA of Pennsylvania. With students’ help, she also plans and prepares dinners for staff and community members to take home through 'Meals to Go.' The meals, themed around different holidays and events that she advertises on Facebook, have provided a new line of revenue for the school meal program," the release continued.
"Ott-Underdown took over formerly defunct fundraisers and now plans, coordinates and executes Breakfast with Santa and Breakfast with Easter Bunny every year. The events raise funds for the Future Farmers of America (FFA) association, which also benefits her students," the release said. "This school year, she planned and implemented a food truck for the school. After the school secured grants and sponsors to fund the truck, Ott-Underdown staffed it with students under her direction. Vocational students at the school maintain the truck, everything from lighting maintenance, exterior graphics and diesel mechanical work to culinary students preparing and serving food. Ott-Underdown teaches her students about costs and quality control, menu planning/preparation, event execution and evaluation. Students learn to run a restaurant on wheels. She created an Instagram and Twitter page for the Food Truck so followers can see photos and videos of food preparation, service and the location of the truck."
She has trained other managers on new recipe ideas, the release said.
"She taught her staff how to work as a team and that work can be fun and rewarding if done in a positive and efficient manner. She helped get approval for her staff to attend SNA chapter meetings, receive valuable training to meet professional standards and collaborate with surrounding district employees," the release said.
“Amber Ott-Underdown’s enthusiasm and creativity seem to know no bounds,” said 2020-2021 SNA President Reginald Ross. “She has created unique opportunities for staff members and students to explore their passion for the culinary arts and feeding the community healthy meals in and out of the cafeteria.”
The Manager of the Year Award is given in honor of Louise Sublette, a leader in school nutrition in her state and in the national School Nutrition Association. During her 43 years in the profession, Sublette worked in many areas of foodservice—public schools, colleges, hospitals and elderly feeding programs. Sublette dedicated her career to honoring school nutrition professionals and ensuring those who work in school cafeterias have access to professional development opportunities, empowering them to help their school meal programs flourish.
Ott-Underwood and other award winners were honored May 5 during the first-ever "Our Heroes: Celebrating the 2021 SNA Award Winners” virtual event.
A little more than a year since COVID-19 created new logistical challenges for school nutrition managers, SNA continues to applaud the dedication, ingenuity and compassion shown by its members who have excelled in keeping students fed during the pandemic.
The School Nutrition Association (SNA) is a national, non-profit professional organization representing 50,000 school nutrition professionals across the country. Founded in 1946, SNA and its members are dedicated to making healthy school meals and nutrition education available to all students. For more information on school meals, visit www.SchoolNutrition.org/SchoolMeals.