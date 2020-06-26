HILLTOWN — While Pearl S. Buck International’s buildings and facilities remain closed due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the organization has launched a new virtual exhibit available on its website, Pearl S. BuckTaking Action: Civil Rights in America.
“Founder Pearl S. Buck was a Nobel and Pulitzer Prize-winning author, avid humanitarian, and ardent social justice activist,” the organization said in a release.
Buck was born in the United States but spent the first half of her life growing up in China in the early 20th century.
“Her experience of knowing what it was like to be a minority in a majority culture informed Buck’s writing, humanitarian aid, and advocacy later in her life. Pearl S. Buck Taking Action: Civil Rights in America explores Buck’s passionate and tireless work on behalf of civil rights and gender and racial equality issues. She was a lifetime member of the NAACP, the adoptive mother of two daughters of African American heritage, wrote many articles, speeches, and letters in support of civil rights, and worked alongside many influential African American leaders of the civil rights movement,” the release said. “Recent events have brought systemic racism and racial inequality to the forefront of the national consciousness. Pearl S. Buck Taking Action: Civil Rights in America invites visitors to engage in this global moment of clarity to see one woman’s past leadership in this struggle and ask visitors to consider — how can you enact change today? This exhibit highlights how Pearl S. Buck not only spoke and wrote about making change in the world but took action to ensure it happened. Pearl S. Buck International continues this legacy today and invites viewers of this exhibit to become a part of the story and take action to make the world, in Pearl S. Buck’s own words, a 'good and peaceful place.”'
The exhibit can be viewed on the Pearl S. Buck International website at https://pearlsbuck.org/exhibit-gallery/exhibits/.