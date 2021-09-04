PERKASIE — Following the Sept. 1 flash flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, Perkasie Rotary quickly made plans for a clean-up day on Saturday, Sept. 4.
Exactly what they were going to be doing that day, though, wasn't yet set.
"We're just kind of making it up as we go, really," Perkasie Rotary President Bob Hipp said as the clean-up was starting at the Rotary's set-up spot near the Twin Bridges in Lenape Park.
"We just put this out on Facebook and the community response has been unbelievable. I think we have 150 people signed up to be here," he said.
As groups of people came to help with the work, "we're just sending them out," Hipp said. "There's so much to do."
In announcing the clean-up day, the Rotary also put out a message to let them know if anyone needed help, he said.
"We're hoping that if 150 people show up, we can put people all over town, all over Perkasie/Sellersville, help individual residents, help the public parks, help businesses," Hipp said.
"It's great," he said, "people are just showing up to help, rakes in hand."
Videos and photos from the clean-up were posted during the day on the Perkasie Rotary Facebook page.
While that work was going on, Pennridge Little League was working on doing clean-up and repairs to its fields.
"This is the second time in two years. Last year, we had the same problem," said Frank Sica, a Pennridge Little League board member.
Last year's flooding was "not nearly as severe as this year," he said, and "there's a lot more damage this year than there was last year."
Sica was part of a group of volunteers working on the league's Majors Complex on Walnut Street in Perkasie.
"We were supposed to start our fall ball season in about a week," at those fields, he said.
The league was still hoping to have the fields back in shape for fall ball to continue as had been planned, he said.
The Minors Fields in Lake Lenape Park, meanwhile, were "destroyed," Sica said.
"They were totally flattened. They're not even repairable, at least one of them isn't," he said.
The snack stand at the Minors Fields was pushed over on its side and moved about 20 feet, he said.
"The only thing that kept it from going downstream was the electrical wires hooked to it," Sica said.
A posting on the Perkasie Little League's Facebook page later in the day showed equipment being used to put the snack stand back right side up.
The Minor Fields had already been closed for the winter before the storm and were not scheduled to be used any more this year, Sica said.
Along with the Pennridge Little League members helping with the clean-up, there were also volunteers from other neighboring Little Leagues, including Souderton and Quakertown, Sica said.