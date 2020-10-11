Pennridge School District, justCommunity, Inc., and the Bedminster Township, Dublin Borough, Hilltown Township, Perkasie Borough and Pennridge Regional police departments are partnering for an online screening and discussion of "Walking While Black: L.O.V.E. is the Answer," a film by A. J. Ali.
"The movie 'Walking While Black: L.O.V.E. is the Answer' shines a light on the importance of reconciliation and healing between police and other community members. L.O.V.E. is an acronym best described in this pledge: I pledge to LEARN about the people in my community, to unconditionally OPEN my heart to their needs as if they were all immediate family members, to VOLUNTEER to be part of the solution in their life during both good and challenging times, and to EMPOWER everyone I meet to do the same as if our lives depended on each other," said a Pennridge School District posting signed by Superintendent David Bolton and Pennridge School Board President William Krause.
A link to the film will be provided to all registrants in advance, with a facilitated discussion to be held via Zoom 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29.
Registration is at www.thepeacecenter.org. Information is available by calling 215-630-4351.
Due to scenes of violence, the film is not appropriate for children.
The event is sponsored by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office, Bucks County Commissioners and The Peace Center.
Information on the movie is available at walkingwhileblackthemovie.com.