WEST ROCKHILL — Electric car owners in the area should soon have another place to recharge.
Under the plan, they'll be able to park in West Rockhill's James Memorial Park and charge up while they walk the trails or take in other activities at the park, West Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors Chairman Jim Miller said at the board's Aug. 20 meeting, held as a teleconference.
The cost to buy the two charging stations is $17,354, but the township has received a $9,000 credit, which brings the outlay down to $8,354, Township Manager Greg Lippincott said.
The voucher for the $9,000 discount comes from the federal government's successful lawsuit against Volkswagen for its illegal reporting of data under the Clean Air Act, Miller said.
The company was accused of cheating on emissions testing records by having emissions controls that only were activated during testing and not being on during normal driving.
The federal government distributed the money from the lawsuit to the states, Miller said.
“In Pennsylvania, they put that money towards charging stations because they feel that with the boom that's coming with electric cars, charging stations out in the public are going to be a great benefit,” he said.
The township could recoup the money spent on the charging stations through payments from the users, he said.
“We could charge them whatever we want – we'd have to decide that – and once we do, then that money would be coming into the township,” Miller said.
He said he's talked to Richland Township about the charging stations installed there and was told the stations get a lot of use.
While Richland does not charge a fee to the users, there are other towns that do, he said.
There is an app that can be used to find where public charging stations are, the cost, and whether the station is currently being used, Miller said.
In West Rockhill's case, persons driving on Route 309 whose charge is getting low could get off the highway and use the charger in the park, he said.
Board member Jay Keyser said he thought the chargers could be a good thing for the township, but said he had concerns about how the township would pay for it and how much the chargers would be used.
“I don't know if people will use it if they gotta pay too much for it,” he said. “You're basically wanting to do it so people use it, to encourage people to use it.”
“I would agree with you completely,” Miller said.
The money to purchase the chargers could be taken from township reserves, then replenished with money from the users, he said.
The township could charge only a connection fee, for the connection plus the electricity used, for only the electricity used, or other options such as allowing free charge ups during certain specified times, he said.
“It's totally programmable,” Miller said. “You can set it up the way you want.”
He said there are several new electric car models coming out next year and that he had spoken to three people in the previous two weeks that have ordered electric cars.
A motion to move forward with the plans to purchase the two charging stations was approved unanimously by the three person board.
“I think it's a great idea. I think it serves the community, which is the bottom line, and I think it's very forward thinking,” board member David Collingwood said.
The board has also been considering switching to solar power for electricity on township properties.
It had been expected to vote at the August meeting on whether to seek bids for both the design and installation of a solar system and for proposals from third party investors who could use tax benefits to partner with the township and pass along the savings to the municipality.
The third party investor won't be happening, though, Miller said.
“The project is too small for a solar provider to be able to make a profit while at the same time allowing the township to reap any valuable benefits, so we've ruled that out,” he said.
The proposed switch to solar still looks like it would be a good move, though, he said.
“Until we actually send out bids and get responses, we're not gonna know how much money we can save, but we know it's gonna be a sizable amount,” Miller said.
The township is not quite ready to ask for those bids yet, though, he said, so the matter was tabled at the August meeting.
In another matter at the meeting, Miller said the GoFundMe fund for Holiday House pool that was started last month brought in about $500.
The fund was started to raise money for the pool which was not opened this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. With no income this year, the pool needs about $38,000 to break even, Miller, who is chairman of the West Rockhill-Sellersville Joint Recreation Authority, which oversees the pool, said. The pool is jointly owned by the two municipalities.
Sellersville agreed the previous week to contribute an additional $19,000 to the pool this year, Miller said and is looking for West Rockhill to do the same.
Keyser and Collingwood said they would rather see other sources of revenue for the pool looked into.
Keyser said he thinks more effort should be made to get donations for the pool from businesses, as has been done in the past for the police and other entities.
“I know there's support out there. You just have to go after it and get it,” he said.