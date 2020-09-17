WEST ROCKHILL — The township is spending $9,000 on work that was recommended after an energy audit was done at the township office building on Ridge Road.
The audit said the move will save about $1,500 in energy costs each year, meaning the money spent will be returned in six years, West Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors Chairman Jim Miller said at the board's Sept. 16 meeting.
“After that, it's just pure savings in energy,” he said.
“This should've been done already in my opinion,” board member Jay Keyser said.
The recommended work is to prevent energy leakages from two side doors and a basement door, correct some ventilation problems and insulate the attic, Township Manager Greg Lippincott said.
In other matters at the meeting:
• Miller announced the Bucks County Board of Elections approved moving the polling place for this year's election from the township building to Jerusalem Lutheran Church.
“Actually, it's probably gonna be a lot better for people,” he said.
The church has more room than the township building, along with more parking and one-way traffic flow into and out of the site, he said.
• During his report on the West Rockhill-Sellersville Joint Recreation Authority, which he also chairs, Miller again raised the question of the township making an additional $19,000 contribution to the Holiday House pool. The pool was not open this year because of the pandemic. It is estimated that the pool will need another $38,000 to break even this year, Miller said in August. Sellersville has already contributed an additional $19,000 for half of those costs, he said. Each of the towns had previously also contributed $15,000 to the pool this year.
“I am a no on the additional money,” Keyser said.
The money should be fund-raised from the community, rather than coming from tax money, he said.
“I don't think that the township or the borough should be funding additional money to keep that pool running,” he said. “If it can't run on its own, we have to make some tough decisions.”
Keyser said he supports the pool, “but you have to draw the line somewhere.”
The additional money was not budgeted for, he said.
“You're looking to rob from the reserves or our general fund to get more money. My question is where does it stop?” Keyser said.
“It stops when COVID's over because if it wasn't for COVID, we would've had all the money this year. We don't. It's like everybody else around here who's suffering from the COVID pandemic,” Miller said.
Continuing expenses include things such as mowing, insurance and electricity, he said. Repairs are also being made at the pool.
“There's just so many things that you have to pay for even though we're closed down,” Miller said.
The question of whether West Rockhill will make an additional contribution, however, is now a dead issue, he said.
“If we don't have a unanimous decision, I will not move this forward,” Miller said. “I don't think it's fair if we don't have a unanimous decision that we move it forward.”
During the report, the board also thanked resident Tony Boegner for his volunteer work at the pool. Photos and video of the work have been posted on the pool's Facebook page.
• Conditional preliminary/final approval was granted for Grand View Hospital's planned $184 million five-story addition. The plans were discussed at the board's August meeting.
• Work to install two electric vehicle charging stations in James Memorial Park began and was expected to be completed in about a week, Miller said. At the August township meeting, the board approved having the chargers installed, but did not set a price for users. At the September meeting, it was decided to charge the users the cost the township pays for the electricity used in the recharging.
In response to an emailed question the following day, Lippincott said the cost had not yet been calculated, but, based on the current electric costs to the township, would be six cents per kilowatt hour plus fees and transmission charges. If the costs to the township change, the cost to the charger users would also change.
• Public Works employee William Propsner is retiring effective Oct. 2, Lippincott said.
“I've enjoyed my time working for the township and thank you for the opportunity to be part of a small family. All good things must come to an end,” Propsner, who worked for the township five-and-a-half years, wrote in his notice of retirement.
“I've seen Bill a lot out on the roads, cleaning ditches and mowing and doing all kinds of stuff, so we will miss him a lot,” Miller said.
“Bill actually planned on retiring in March of this year. He stayed on because of the COVID situation,” Lippincott said.
Keyser said Propsner is a jack-of-all-trades, including a truck driver with a CDL license and a mechanic, whose experience will be missed.