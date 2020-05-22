WEST ROCKHILL — It's unlikely the Holiday House pool will be open this summer, but that decision has not formally been made, Jim Miller, chairman of the Holiday House Joint Rec Authority and of the West Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors, said at the May 20 West Rockhill meeting, held as a teleconference.
“We don't think it's going to happen, but we can't actually take a vote until our next meeting,” Miller said.
The Joint Rec Authority's next meeting will be on Thursday, June 4, he said. The public pool, in West Rockhill, is jointly owned by Sellersville and West Rockhill.
Earlier in the May 20 meeting, Miller had reported on the Joint Rec Authority's May 7 meeting.
“The entire meeting was about an hour and 20 minutes and all we talked about was 'can we open the pool',” he said.
At the time, state guidelines for when and how pools could reopen after the coronavirus closures had not yet been established, but there now are state guidelines, he said.
Water has not been put in the pool and pool memberships for this year are not being accepted, he said.
“We're very sad about that. This is our 50th year. We were really hoping to have a good celebration this summer, but I don't know that that's gonna happen,” Miller said.
“Let's say the pool does not open, what is the financial impact on that?” asked board member David Collingwood.
“It's horrendous, really,” Miller said.
Costs such as electricity, insurance, grass mowing and pool maintenance would still continue, he said.
“We're in for a loss this year, but I'm not sure what that amount would be yet,” he said.
Under the state's color coded designation for reopening, Bucks County would have to be in the green category in order for pools to reopen, Miller said.
The three color designations are red, yellow and green, with Bucks County currently in the red category. On May 22, Wolf announced that Bucks County, Montgomery County and neighboring southeastern counties were expected to move to yellow by June 5.
During West Rockhill Township Park & Recreation Committee Chairman David Reiss' report at the township meeting, he said Septemberfest is being canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It's upsetting, but it's kind of the safest thing to do unfortunately,” he said.
Between 1,000 and 2,000 people generally attend the event during the five hours it is held, he said.
A movie in the park is currently scheduled for Aug. 15, he said.
That generally has a “relatively small crowd, mostly families,” Reiss said. It might be possible to hold the event with social distancing, but that decision will be made in June, he said.
The dedication of additional names to the Veterans Memorial is scheduled for November, he said.
“That's still a go,” Reiss said.
Reiss, who is also president of the Pennridge Little League Board, said a draft version has been written of guidelines to be used for Pennridge Little League if it can have a season later in the year.
"It is fluid, so it will change with any changes that we have with guidelines,” he said.
The plan tentatively sets Aug. 1 as the start date, with the season extended into the fall, but no final decision has been made, he said.
Under the state guidelines, Bucks County would have to be in the green designation in order for the Little League to start, he said.
In other matters at the meeting:
• The board approved having an appeal filed to a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approval for the planned Adelphia Gateway pipeline compressor station on Rich Hill Road. The board also authorized township staff to start negotiations for a possible settlement of the case.
The planned compressor station is part of converting an existing pipeline from oil to natural gas. Environmental and safety concerns about the plans have been raised by residents and the township.
• Township Manager Greg Lippincott said the municipal office is now accepting payment by credit cards through its website.
That will continue, but only through the website, when the township office, which is currently closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic, reopens, he said.
“We will not be taking credit cards over the counter,” Lippincott said, “but people could always go to the website and pay.”
• The board approved a $2,500 payment to Pennridge Community Center for its annual contribution. The West Rockhill contribution is usually made at the end of the year, but the senior center, which is currently closed because of the coronavirus, requested that the contribution be made earlier this year.