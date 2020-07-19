WEST ROCKHILL — The township's lawyer and engineer have been told to prepare bid specifications for the municipality to go solar.
The authorization was given at the July 15 West Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors meeting, held as a teleconference. The board will vote again in August on whether to move ahead with getting the bids.
Five years ago, when the township previously looked into going solar, it was decided that it would take too long to recoup the costs, but changes since then led to another look, board Chairman Jim Miller said.
“We're in a situation now where a lot of the pricing has come down. We've got other options besides just financing it ourselves,” he said.
Miller said he and Vera Cole had been working in recent months on gathering more current information. Cole, a West Rockhill resident and member of the township's Conservation Committee, is president of the Mid-Atlantic Renewable Energy Association and the author of “Pennsylvania Homeowner's Guide to Solar Electricity.”
The plan would provide enough power to cover a little more than the electricity now purchased by the township for use on municipal properties, Cole said.
“Why would we want to do this?” she asked, then answered. “The first reason would be to save money for the township.”
With the change, the township could also consider other options, such as purchasing electric vehicles, she said.
“A solar installation on the township property would build on our record of sound environmental stewardship and would be another good step and good example in that direction, and also it could provide a great opportunity for township residents and businesses who may be curious about solar to see it first-hand and to learn more about its operation and technology first-hand,” Cole said.
If the proposed solar system generated more electricity than was used by the municipality, the township would get a cash credit for the amount of electricity it generated but did not use, she said.
“It would be evaluated at the price to compare, not the full price of electricity, but we would get cash back from any extra electricity that we had sent to the grid over the course of a year,” Cole said.
The township currently uses about 85,000 kilowatt hours of electricity per year, she said. The proposed solar system would include about 175 modules, she said.
The area behind the township building on Ridge Road is a good site for a solar system, she said.
“It's open. It's almost completely unshaded. It's big and it's near the existing electrical service right there in the township building, and because of its size and location, it would allow for flexibility in the modules arrangement so that we could minimize shading and minimize installation costs,” Cole said.
More precise numbers will be available after the bidding, but the expected installation cost is $157,500, she said.
Assuming the system will be used for 30 years and based on current electricity prices, the estimated savings to the township over the life of the system is $166,500 to $220,000, she said. The cost of the system would be paid back in nine to 14 years, she said, giving “16 to 20 years of free electricity that would continue to flow out of this system once we recover our investment.”
When future electricity price increases are calculated in, the savings would be even more, she said.
In answer to the question of whether a back-up battery would be needed, Miller said it would be nice to have the back-up, but it's not needed and not worth the cost. The employees at the township office can work from home or the Pennridge Regional Police offices if the electric is down at the township building, he said.
In answer to another question about yearly maintenance costs, Cole said those would be minimal if any.
“Once it's installed and once it's operating, it just really sits there and operates,” Cole said.
Two bid specifications will be prepared, with one being for the design and installation of the system and the other for a solar investor partnership.
The investor partnership is because the federal government gives tax incentives to encourage solar energy, Cole said.
“Because the township isn't a tax paying entity, we can't take advantage of these tax incentives, so there are ways that we could work with a qualified third-party investor who can use the tax benefits,” she said. “They could pass a lot of those savings on to the township.”
There will be an agreement between the township and the solar investor setting the price that the township will pay the investor for the electricity in the initial years, along with the price the township will later pay to purchase the system from the investor, Miller said.
One of the tax benefits expires the end of this year, so the township is working on a tight timeline, but one that can be met, he said.