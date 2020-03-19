WEST ROCKHILL — As usual, this month's West Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors meeting was at 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month.
Not everything about the March 18 meeting was the same as usual, though.
With public meetings off the table during the social distancing efforts to battle the spread of COVID-19, everyone taking part in or observing the meeting was doing so by audio or video conferencing.
That's likely to need to continue for the next few months, board Chairman Jim Miller said.
"We've been told to more or less stay in place, don't go out in public. A lot of the stores are closing. Restaurants have closed. It's a very bad situation," Miller said later in the meeting.
Action taken during the meeting included board approval of an emergency disaster declaration.
"It gives you the ability to contract for services related to the emergency without the necessity of bidding," or other technical details otherwise required of the municipality, Mary Eberle, township solicitor, said.
The declaration also makes the municipality eligible for reimbursement of funds spent on the emergency and makes it possible to more quickly enter new mutual aid agreements, she said.
"I think this gives us a lot more leeway to handle issues as they arise," Miller said.
The board also decided to temporarily close the township park, setting the length of the closure initially at 30 days, with another review to take place next month.
The annual children's fishing derby that had been scheduled for April 18 will also be canceled. Persons or businesses that contributed money for this year's fishing derby will be notified about the cancellation and asked if they want the contribution to be returned or kept for next year's derby, the board said.
Under the current circumstances, residents who want to contact the township should do so by postal mail, email, fax or phone, Township Manager Greg Lippincott said. The township does not currently accept electronic payments, so if a payment is owed to the township, it should be made by mailing a check, he said.
The municipality's computer systems are cloud based, he said.
"The township staff can work from anywhere," he said. "We can work from home. We can work at the township. We can work anywhere."
Direct telephone lines have been set up to township staff computers, which means the employee will get the call whether they're working in the office or at home, he said.
In other matters at the meeting:
• John Sweriduk was appointed to fill a vacancy on the West Rockhill Township Planning Commission.
• The board approved an anti-gerrymandering resolution supporting a change to having an independent citizens commission set the boundaries for state and federal legislative districts.
"When legislative leaders manipulate district boundaries to keep themselves in office or to silence their opposition, we ALL lose," Fair Districts PA says on its website. The organization has been a leader in opposing gerrymandering in the state.
Public comments emailed into the West Rockhill meeting and read aloud by Lippincott included one by resident Kelly Royce.
"I've always been interested in fair and honest elections and believe that gerrymandering undermines the very core of our governing system," she wrote.
Gerrymandering makes elections less competitive, she said.
"Pennsylvania has ranked among the worst states in gerrymandering," Royce wrote, "and the data modeling now gives politicians an unprecedented ability to create districts in their favor for re-election."