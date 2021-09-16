WEST ROCKHILL — Money is starting to come in for the use of the township's electric vehicle charger and from the recently-installed solar energy system.
The first payments in each case came that week, West Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors member Jim Miller said at the board's Sept. 15 meeting while outlining recent township projects and the financial effects.
The pair of electronic vehicle charger stations was installed last fall in James Memorial Park.
"Use appears to be picking up and I expect to see a big uptick in 2022 when many new electric vehicle models are rolling out," Miller said. "Also this week we received a check for $52 for usage by people that have used the charging station already."
The solar array installed earlier this year behind the township offices on Ridge Road is heralded as the first in the state to provide all the electricity used on a municipality's properties, including buildings, park system, traffic signals, street lights, wells and the electric vehicle charging stations.
"In just four months, we've generated 50 percent of our annual electric usage," Miller said. "This week, we started receiving payments for selling renewable energy credits. So far, we've received approximately $800 and we expect to see a lot more of those checks coming in. The money gets credited back to an account so we can show our return on investment."
The $169,000 the township put into the solar system is expected to be recouped in 11 years through savings on what was previously paid for electric and with the new payments.
Other projects outlined included renovations to the Holiday House pool, which is jointly owned by West Rockhill and Sellersville, and work done on the township-owned Heritage House property.
The renovations at the pool were done by volunteers or paid for by donations or existing pool funds, Miller said. An extra donation was made by the township to help cover the costs when the pool was closed last year because of COVID-19, he said. The pool was open this year. At a previous meeting, Miller, who chairs the West Rockhill-Sellersville Joint Recreation Commission, which oversees the pool, said the pool was "having a very good year."
"We have already equaled our projected goal for revenue this year and we're only halfway through the season," Miller said in July.
The Heritage House, which is across the street from the township offices and beside James Memorial Park, is being leased to the West Rockhill Historical Society. The township did work at the house before the Historical Society lease, he said.
"They, in turn, have raised thousands of dollars and have made great progress on the renovations," Miller said.
Building improvements have also been made to the township office building to increase security, efficiency and ease of use by handicapped persons, he said.
The projects are part of efforts to cut taxpayer funded expenses, he said.
West Rockhill had $894,000 of general and reserve funds as of Aug. 31, 2015, he said. As of Aug. 31, 2021, that number was $1,540,000, he said.
"That comes out to about an 84 percent increase, so we are making a difference. We are seeing improvements. We're putting money back into the township, but we're also seeing where we're actually building up money for the future," Miller said.
Some people have said the projects are his pet projects, he said.
"These are not my pet projects. These projects are community projects and we're trying to put money back into the community," Miller said.