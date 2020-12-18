WEST ROCKHILL — Despite the challenges, the township got a lot done this year, West Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors Chairman Jim Miller said at the board's Dec. 16 meeting, its last of the year.
"It's been a really tough year with COVID and with us not being able to get in the building and everybody being sequestered at home," he said, "but the township was able to get a lot of work done this year."
That included doing video recordings of the board of supervisors and planning commission meetings, he said.
"They are all available now on the [West Rockhill Township] website the day after these meetings occur, so they're out there for perpetuity, so anyone can see them. They'll know exactly what was said at every meeting," Miller said.
In another move to increase the township government's transparency, the list of bills being paid is included in the board's consent agenda and available on the website, he said.
"We've added surveillance cameras to cover the entire perimeter of the [municipal office] building and the lobby for security," he said.
The building was also insulated and energy-efficient glass was added to the foyer, he said. Improvements made after having an energy audit done at the building are expected to save $1,500 per year, he said.
The tax collector's office was relocated to the front of the building; the front door was made handicapped accessible; and the exterior locks now have electronic keypads with separate access codes for each of the persons authorized to enter the building, he said.
Employees can now work from home and have done so, he said. The township also now accepts electronic submission of building plans and credit card payments to the municipality can be made online, he said.
The sound system in the township meeting room has been upgraded, he said.
"Whenever we get back, you'll all be able to hear that," Miller said.
Under the current pandemic restrictions, the meetings are held as virtual meetings.
Other accomplishments mentioned included approval of having a solar system installed behind the township building to provide electricity for township-owned properties; renegotiation of loans to reduce the interest rate; adding a charging station in James Park for electric vehicles; and the addition of names to update the township's Veteran's Memorial.
"We'll have a few things in 2021, but we really have to take it easy with the expenses," Miller said. "Because of COVID, we wanna try and stick with the budget and not work on unbudgeted items this year unless it's something we definitely need."
In other matters:
• The meeting started with a moment of silence in memory of Charlie Guenst who died Dec. 13.
Guenst, a U.S. Army veteran who helped spearhead the creation of the Veteran's Memorial in 2005, was a long-time West Rockhill Township Park & Recreation Committee member and West Rockhill Historical Society member.
"We will all miss Charlie very much. Charlie was an integral part of this community," Miller said.
• The board approved the 2021 budget with no tax increase.
That keeps the property tax rate at 7.25 mills, including 6.25 mills for the general fund, 0.75 mills for the fire tax and 0.25 mills for road equipment.
Board member David Collingwood said he supported the budget, but would like to see board member Jay Keyser discontinue having the health insurance for Keyser and his family paid for by the township.
"While he is within his rights according to state law, I'm disappointed that he continues to take this benefit at the expense of the taxpaying public," Collingwood said.
State law allows the insurance coverage for the supervisors and their families to be paid by the township, but West Rockhill was unique among local townships in doing so, residents who questioned the practice, said.
At the beginning of this year, the board, with Miller and Collingwood voting in favor and Keyser against, approved discontinuing the township insurance coverage for supervisors who are elected or re-elected in the future. The payments can continue through the current terms of the officials. Miller and Collingwood, however, said they are providing their own insurance, rather than getting it through the township.
Collingwood said it will cost more than $100,000 for Keyser's family health insurance coverage during the remainder of his current term. Keyser, who did not respond to Collingwood's comments, has three more years on that term.
• The board approved a new cable television franchise agreement with Verizon. Other local towns are also approving the same agreement, which was negotiated by a consortium.
"It's not a great agreement, but it's legitimately the best that could be done under the circumstances," Mary Eberle, the township's solicitor, said. "The circumstances are that Verizon was not totally cooperative. They don't seem as invested in their cable television branch as they were previously."
Before voting on the new agreement, though, the board was required under federal law to hold a hearing where residents could raise their concerns with the cable system, she said.
"Twenty-five years ago when we would open these hearings, people would be lined up at the microphone to talk about the problems that they were having with their cable television service, and now it's pretty much a non-event," she said.
When Miller asked if there were any public comments, none were received. The payment rate to the township under the agreement remains the same as it's been for a number of years — 5 percent of the amount paid by the cable customers — Eberle said. That's the highest the rate can be, she said.
The new agreement is for five years, which is shorter than previous ones, she said. It also includes a provision that allows it to be renegotiated if Verizon decides to get out of the cable television business, she said.