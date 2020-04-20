WEST ROCKHILL — With municipal offices closed to the public during the coronavirus, new ways of doing business are being developed.
“This pandemic, if nothing else, it's building out our emergency procedures,” West Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors Chairman Jim Miller said at the board's April 15 meeting, held by teleconference.
The meeting included passage of a resolution requiring paper and electronic submission of zoning hearing board and building permit applications.
That was already required for some other applications, including for land development and subdivisions, but this adds to the list, Mary Eberle, the township's solicitor, said.
The zoning hearing board solicitor requested electronic submissions be added because under the current situation, it's difficult to process and transmit applications submitted with paper plans, Eberle said.
She and Township Manager Greg Lippincott decided to add building permits to the resolution, she said.
Having the electronic submissions will allow the township to more quickly act on the applications under the current situation, Lippincott said.
“Right now, if we get a full set of [paper] plans, [township engineer] Steve [Baluh] has to come down, pick them up, take them back to his office, scan them in,” Lippincott said. “It just delays it. If they can submit electronic copies, it makes the whole process go faster.”
The change goes into effect as of the meeting date, so paper applications already submitted and not yet processed do not have to be resubmitted, but new submissions will have to include electronic submissions, he said.
The resolution was approved unanimously by the board.
“I think it's important that we keep this township moving,” board member Jay Keyser said. “There's a lot of people that are waiting and wanting to do things.”
The applications also bring in revenue for the township, he said.
In another move associated with the pandemic, the board unanimously approved pushing back the date when the penalty period begins for payment of this year's township property taxes.
The county and township tax bills are on the same invoice, Eberle said.
“We waited a little bit longer to do this resolution because we were waiting for the county to act,” she said. “The county has acted.”
Tax collector Suzanne Clarke said the deadline for the discount period on the taxes is not changed and remains April 30.
The date when the penalty period begins has been moved back by 30 days, she said.
“You will not go into penalty until July 31,” Clarke said.
The board also unanimously approved reopening James Memorial Park, which had been closed last month in the wake of the efforts to fight the spread of COVID-19.
“We gotta get this community going again and I think we owe it to our citizens to allow them to use what they are paying for,” Keyser said.
The tot lot and pavilion will remain closed and people coming to the park to do things such as walking or bike riding on the trails should observe social distancing, the board said.
Following a suggestion by board member David Collingwood, a thank you to Grand View Hospital employees for their work in the pandemic was added to the park sign.
Many of the employees of the nearby hospital pass the park on their way to work, Collingwood said. The sign is “to let them know that we certainly as a community appreciate what they're doing,” he said.