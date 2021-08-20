WEST ROCKHILL — The soon-to-start work to extend public sewer lines on a portion of Ridge Road will take place during the day.
At the West Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors Aug. 18 meeting, Township Manager Greg Lippincott said the Perkasie Regional Authority had sent an email saying the contractor asked if the work could be done at night, which would be more efficient and quicker and would lessen congestion on the road during the work.
"They are anticipated to start the week of September 6," Lippincott said.
The work was expected to take eight weeks if it was done during the day and six weeks at night, he said.
"It most likely would be done by late October if they worked at night," he said. If the work was done during the day, it was expected to be completed in early November, he said.
Board member Jay Keyser said when he first heard the request to do the work at night, he thought it would be alright, but then he thought a little more about people whose houses are right up at the road, as most are.
"I don't think that we can give our blessing on this happening at night time," Keyser said. "I know it's gonna take longer to do during the day, but people have to sleep in order to go to work and to have them function their lives."
Fellow supervisor Jim Miller and board Chairman David Collingwood agreed the work would not be allowed at night.
The sewer line extension will run from Pennridge Regional Police Department headquarters to Mountain View Road. It will serve about 29 existing homes, some of which have failing on-lot systems, according to information provided at previous meetings.
In a separate matter at the meeting, Miller said he'd like to see meetings resume between the board and the fire companies serving the township.
"I'd like to see one in the September/October time frame, meeting with all the fire departments that service our area the way we've done in the past," Miller said. "I think we need to sit down and understand what their issues are and where we're gonna head in the future."
"I would agree with that, Jim," Keyser said. "Matter of fact, I'm a little disappointed that we haven't had our annual meetings with our fire departments. We need to get back on track doing that."
Collingwood agreed and asked Lippincott to set up the meeting. Lippincott said it will probably be in October and the meeting would be open to the public.
The Sellersville, Tylersport, Trumbauersville and Telford fire companies are the primary fire companies serving West Rockhill.