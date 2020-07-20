WEST ROCKHILL — The township's Veteran's Memorial has more names.
The update was installed the previous day, West Rockhill Township Park & Recreation Committee Chairman Dave Reiss said during his report at the July 15 township meeting, held as a teleconference.
“It's beautiful. It looks exactly like the other ones except it's new,” he said. “It looks fabulous.”
The update is the first time names were added since the memorial was created in 2005. All of the veterans listed are current or past residents of West Rockhill. Information on the plaques in the memorial include the veteran's name, branch of service, rank and when they served.
A dedication service is planned for 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, Reiss said.
In other matters:
• A free outdoor movie in the park will be held with social distancing on Saturday, Aug. 15 at James Memorial Park.
“The Addams Family” will be shown, Reiss said. Gathering time will be about 7:30 p.m. Because of the coronavirus restrictions, food will not be available at the movie, but attendees can bring their own, Reiss said.
• West Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors Chairman Jim Miller, who also chairs the West Rockhill-Sellersville Joint Recreation Authority which oversees the Holiday House pool, reported that maintenance work is being done to the pool which is not open this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We filled the pool and then had a diver come in and he found a lot of small cracks he was able to fix,” Miller said.
There were also some larger leaks that will need additional work, he said.
“We now know that what we have to do is cut out a section of the flooring in the shallow end, we have to replace the drain in the very center of the pool and we have a broken pipe where the water leaves the deep end and comes back up to ground level and then down to the filter house,” Miller said.
It's believed the pool will need about $30,000 to finish out the year, but it only has $6,000, and $5,000 of that has to go to the new zip line when it is received, he said. The zip line was approved in November, 2019, as a new feature for children as a way to enter the pool.
Normally at this time of year, the pool would have about $99,000 from operations, Miller said.
“This year, we had zero dollars in revenue,” he said.
The only money received was contributions from Sellersville and West Rockhill, he said.
Rather than asking the two towns for more money at this time, the pool is starting a GoFundMe page, he said.
Someone has already offered to buy the piping for the pool repairs, he said.
“We also have someone who's offered to come in and help us dig out and take out the cement,” he said.
“We are going to do this as much as we can with volunteer help,” Miller said.
In answer to a question of whether the zip line purchase could be delayed in light of the current situation, Miller said it had been purchased last year and a down payment already made. The money for the zip line was donated by TerraVida Holistic Center in Sellersville.
“That's donated money. We cannot use that for anything else,” Miller said.
A link to the GoFundMe page will be posted on the Holiday House Pool and Recreation Center Facebook page when the pool is ready to begin accepting donations, Miller said in answer to an emailed question for this article.