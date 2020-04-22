The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that construction will resume Thursday, April 23, on the project to rehabilitate pavement and repair several structures on a 9.1-mile section of Route 309 (Sellersville Bypass) in Bucks County.
Normal highway and bridge construction projects in Pennsylvania remain paused as part of the commonwealth’s efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. This project is part of critical work that continues statewide addressing safety needs and work needed to eliminate roadway restrictions that could impede the ability for the movement of life sustaining goods and services.
Beginning Thursday, April 23, through Friday, May 1, from 7 AM to 3 PM, northbound and southbound Route 309 (Sellersville Bypass) motorists may encounter a periodic left lane closure weekdays between Unionville Pike and Reliance Road in Hatfield Township, Montgomery County and Hilltown Township, Bucks County for median paving.
Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.
Under this project, PennDOT’s contractor will reconstruct and rehabilitate the Route 309 corridor (Sellersville Bypass) from Unionville Pike in Hatfield Township, Montgomery County, to just north of Rich Hill Road in Richland Township, Bucks County. The improvement plan includes the following:
- Milling and overlay;
- Reconstructing shoulders;
- Installing new guide rail and median barrier;
- Replacing two bridge superstructures;
- Rehabilitating eight Route 309 bridges, four overhead bridges and four culverts;
- Repairing concrete ditches;
- Installing drainage improvements, new pavement markings and signs; and
- Integrating Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS).
James D. Morrissey, Inc. of Philadelphia is the general contractor on the project which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds. Physical construction on the project is expected to finish in summer 2023.