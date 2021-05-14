The following guide to candidates for Pennridge School Director was provided by the League of Women Voters of Bucks County. For more information, visit Vote411 at vote411.org.
4 YR TERM. A school board is a legislative body of citizens called school directors, who are elected locally by their fellow citizens and who serve as the governing body of each public school district. Each board consists of nine members who serve four-year terms of office. Unlike most other elected officials, school directors receive no compensation for their work. Principal duties include appointing and/or dismissing superintendents, principals and teachers; levying school taxes; purchasing land; locating new buildings; adopting textbooks and courses of study; fixing salaries of teachers and other appointees of the Board.
Candidates (choose 4):
Christine Batycki
Party: Rep
Biographical Info:
Experience: 25 years of product management and marketing communications; Marketer; Founding member of a women's employee resource group
Education: Bachelor of Business Administration, Marketing and Risk Management & Insurance (BBA)
Email address: cbatycki@gmail.com
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BBCC2021
Questions:
Q: What concerns or issues prompted you to run for School Board, and how do you propose to address them?
A: The events of 2020 turned our world upside down. It became clear to me the significance of decisions made at the local level of government, motivating me to get involved and do more. As a mother of children in the district, I decided the most impactful way to give back to my community would be supporting our next generation of citizens by serving on the school board: 1. Focus on Academics. Our children have been uniquely impacted by the pandemic, missing out on a significant portion of academic, artistic, social and mental development of their young minds. A renewed focus must be placed on implementing a consistent, effective curriculum to drive academic excellence and
improved scores in English, math and science. Equally as important is auditing the curriculum regularly to determine if adjustments are needed. 2. Embracing diversity of backgrounds, perspectives and experiences, while keeping divisive agendas out of our classrooms so students can confidently develop their potential.
Q: Beyond your education and experience listed above, what makes you particularly qualified to perform the duties of a School Board Director?
A: As a businesswoman, I have to think strategically, see both sides of an issue and bring consensus, be able to ask the right questions and manage a budget that delivers results. I am also a founding member of a women's employee resource group and have been an advocate for growth and advancement of women in the workplace. These skills will serve my duties on the school board well. In addition, as a first generation American, my grandparents immigrated from Eastern Europe during WWII, sacrificing everything to provide their children and now great-grandchildren the gift of living in the greatest country in the world. They worked hard, took personal responsibility to build new lives in a foreign land and taught their families to love America. Growing up close to these experiences gives me a unique perspective that will bring diversity of background, thought and values to our school board, making it a better performing governing body.
Jordan Blomgren
Party: Rep
Biographical Info:
Experience: Special Education Teacher *Implement Curriculum *Modify and Accommodate Curriculum *Communicate with students, co-workers and parents. Education: Attended and graduated from West Chester University with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Education. Went to Donegal High School in Lancaster County PA
Email address: jordanblomgren@yahoo.com
Questions:
Q: What concerns or issues prompted you to run for School Board, and how do you propose to address them?
A: It is my greatest privilege to be an American. I love this country and over this past year, our country has faced a lot of suffering, pain and division. Having 4 young children of my own who attend Pennridge School District, I wanted to get more involved on the local level, fostering a complete return to normal for our students. No more masks (students need to see each other’s faces), no more social distancing (there is nothing social about it). We need to get back to business as usual opening up all events to spectators, having in-person assemblies, awards, banquets, proms, musicals, science fairs, etc. I am also passionate about keeping politics and divisive agendas out of our schools. I want to uplift this wonderful Pennridge community we live in, celebrating the diverse gifts and talents the people of our community provide.
Q: Beyond your education and experience listed above, what makes you particularly qualified to perform the duties of a School Board Director?
A: As a current learning support teacher, I will be able to provide my classroom perspective to the school board. I work on the front lines with our youth across all spectrums; implementing curriculum, individualized educational plans and modifications. I collaborate with fellow teachers, administrators and parents to ensure all educational needs of students are being met. My professional experience will provide invaluable insight as I listen to any and all concerns and formulate the appropriate response. I am committed to transparency when explaining our district's vision, policy and priorities to the public.
Ricki Chaikin
Party: Rep
Biographical Info:
Questions:
Q: What concerns or issues prompted you to run for School Board, and how do you propose to address them?
A: - no response -
Q: Beyond your education and experience listed above, what makes you particularly qualified to perform the duties of a School Board Director?
A: - no response -
Robert Cormack
Party: Rep
Biographical Info:
Questions:
Q: What concerns or issues prompted you to run for School Board, and how do you propose to address them?
A: - no response -
Q: Beyond your education and experience listed above, what makes you particularly qualified to perform the duties of a School Board Director?
A: - no response -
Dawn Curran
Party: Dem, Rep
Biographical Info:
Experience: I teach English at CB West High School. I have 15 years experience working with students grades 7-12. I have written curriculum, coached, advised, and served in leadership roles.
Education: Undergraduate degree from Penn State in Secondary Education with a focus on English/Communications and a minor in African American Studies; Masters of Classroom Technology from Wilkes University
Email address: electdawncurran@gmail.com
Website: http://www.electdawncurran.com Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Curran4psd Twitter: twitter.com/Curran4psd
Questions:
Q: What concerns or issues prompted you to run for School Board, and how do you propose to address them?
A: Pennridge School Board does not have a teacher on the board, and it should. Teachers play incredibly important roles in schools. They are the experts on the ground, who see first-hand what board policy looks like in practice, and I believe they should have a seat at the table. Another major issue that prompted me to run are the conflicts surrounding the current board. While they are fighting amongst themselves and with the community, our district’s reputation is diminishing, and our kids and our schools are suffering. I believe the board needs to start working with the community and for the community. Differences of opinion should be respected and heard, and decisions should be made based on the best interest of our kids. Engaging curriculum, well-equipped classroom, extracurricular offerings, and supports for our students should be the district’s focus. I am well-suited and eager to build the sort of consensus that is needed to refocus the school board on this important work.
Q: Beyond your education and experience listed above, what makes you particularly qualified to perform the duties of a School Board Director?
A: I have two little girls; there are few things more important to me than their education and school experiences. As a mom and a teacher, I know the developmental needs of students of different ages and abilities, and I understand that in addition to receiving high-level education from excellent teachers, students also need social-emotional supports. They need to feel valued and accepted. These goals can be achieved by promoting positive culture, and I have experience doing just this. During my 15 years of
teaching, I coached just about any sport that needed a coach (tennis, basketball, lacrosse, etc.), and I advised many clubs (class council, Key Club, school newspaper, etc.). I am proud to currently serve on my school’s steering committee for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. In my classroom, we explicitly talk about mental well-being and practice positive strategies. All of these ventures represent who I am—my passion for schools and kids—and what type of school director I would be.
Kathryn E. Dolan
Party: Dem, Rep
Biographical Info:
Questions:
Q: What concerns or issues prompted you to run for School Board, and how do you propose to address them?
A: - no response -
Q: Beyond your education and experience listed above, what makes you particularly qualified to perform the duties of a School Board Director?
A: - no response -
Adrienne King
Party: Dem, Rep
Biographical Info:
Experience: 14+ years Pennridge community member, 3-year parent of students in the school district, 20+ years of global team leadership and Community Leader, Public Outreach and Advocacy across Bucks County
Education: William Tennent HS Univ. of Pittsburgh B.S. Chemistry Temple Univ. M.S. Pharma QA/RA
Email address: AKing4PSD@gmail.com Campaign Phone: (215) 703-7262 Website: http://www.aking4psd.com
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/AKing4PSD
Twitter: twitter.com/AKing4PSD
Questions:
Q: What concerns or issues prompted you to run for School Board, and how do you propose to address them?
A: The lack of the sense of belonging, safety and value for all students and families in the school district compelled me to run for school board. My plan of action would consist of: Conducting community-wide equity surveys which allows us to hear from all voices across the school district. Conducting routine quantitative and qualitative curriculum and policy equity audits which ensures we are inclusively creating a sense of mental and physical safety while caring for everyone’s social and emotional well-being. Evaluating hiring, recruiting and appointment practices to attract diverse talent across the district.
Advancing our academic programs and opportunities while safely reopening schools using the lessons learned through the pandemic to put our students ahead academically and technically. Building accountability, trust and transparency and encouraging community involvement. Ensuring our budget is fiscally astute and responsible.
Q: Beyond your education and experience listed above, what makes you particularly qualified to perform the duties of a School Board Director?
A: My experiences as an African- American parent in the district, proven commitment to the community and over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry make me qualified to perform the duties of a school board director. I bring with me a diverse strategic and tactical background in leadership, collaboration, financial management, project management and process improvement.
W. Ross McLennan
Party: Dem, Rep
Biographical Info:
Experience: Engineering professional with diverse background in US manufacturing companies. Strength in student program organizing and volunteer activities. Committed community leader. Former NCAA athlete.
Education: Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering -- Lehigh University -- Professional Engineer with continuing education in manufacturing, logistics and business. Email address: mclennanforpennridge@gmail.com
Campaign Phone: (267) 730-4614
Website: http://mclennanforpennridge.org
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Mclennanforpennridge
Twitter: twitter.com/mclennanPRSB
Questions:
Q: What concerns or issues prompted you to run for School Board, and how do you propose to address them?
A: From my perspective a quality education in a student-centered environment is critical. I am aware that there are many different types of students. The School Board must carefully consider all their students, of all ages, and what is in their best interests. Our schools are a hub for many community activities also important to consider and support. With my background in science and engineering I will support and improve upon the STEM, AP Capstone, Internships and practicum programs to prepare students for college and professional career paths. As a strong proponent of US goods manufacturing where the US has lost ground internationally I will promote the Upper Bucks Technical School with School to Work, Summer Camp and Adult Evening School programs. As an engineering professional I have had to keep a keen eye on costs and budgets working closely with suppliers and business professionals. This experience will be valuable managing budget, funding issues and grant development
Q: Beyond your education and experience listed above, what makes you particularly qualified to perform the duties of a School Board Director?
A: After raising my 4 children in the Easton school district, now in their 30’s, I moved down to Pennridge 10 years ago and helped raise my partner’s four children, the last graduating in 2015. I was an active parent with all the children and their varied school activities. I have been active in my community with engineering, science and environmental education and advocacy. I have given talks to students in K-12 and college and mentored many students and recent graduate engineers. I have worked organizing and as a judge for Engineers week activities, science fairs, MathCounts Destination Imagination and a scholarship program. I am an environmentalist and active Master Watershed Steward and volunteered at Science Fun Night and Envirothon over the years. As a School Director I want to promote these types of programs at Pennridge. As a Multi- sport High School athlete and NCAA wrestler I continued as a coach and organizer. I will support our programs and help with the NCAA Clearinghouse
David A. O'Donnell
Party: Dem
Biographical Info:
Experience: Over 20 years of management experience in retail and hospitality.
Education: Education ongoing for a degree in Economics.
Email address: da.odonnell.dod@gmail.com
Campaign Phone: (845) 548-5863
Website: http://davidodonnellforpennridgeschoolboard.com
Facebook: http://facebook.com/DavidODonnellforPennridgeSchoolBoard
Twitter: twitter.com/ODonnellforPRSB
Questions:
Q: What concerns or issues prompted you to run for School Board, and how do you propose to address them?
A: There are 3 major concerns: Our students emotional and behavioral health, Our educational needs to ensure students are prepared for life after high school, Ensuring transparency. We can do better in each of these areas. I personally believe we do not provide our teachers, staff and parents the resources/programs necessary to help process through the various situations that students will/are facing. My wife is a therapist that works with kids in trauma and through her career, I have seen such programs and how they promote healthier ways to process what life throws at you. How can we expect our students to be better, when we still cannot handle these situations properly as adults. We can add classes like Civics, Ethics, and managing Credit to start. We should promote programs involving STEM and the Arts. We should have a Grant Writer to ensure we get all monies available to pay for these.
Q: Beyond your education and experience listed above, what makes you particularly qualified to perform the duties of a School Board Director?
A: I have spent my career learning how to speak to people of every walk of life. Communication is crucial in any organization. We need to make sure that we involve the Community and showcase how their tax dollars are being utilized. My passion is what drives me to serve. I have a vested interest as my children are in the school district, but more importantly, I want our community to grow stronger and the school district is the center of it all. I believe the School Board is the bridge between the community and the school district. I want to ensure that the bridge is solid to enable us to achieve greatness.
Carolyn Sciarrino
Party: Dem, Rep
Biographical Info:
Experience: Foster Care Intake Supervisor - Delta Community Supports, Inc Adoption Case Worker- Delta Community Supports, Inc Adult Social Service Advocate - Defender Assoc. of Phila Intake Coord- Big Brother
Education: M.S. Criminal Justice, St. Joseph’s Univ. B.A. Criminal Justice, minor in Education, Temple Univ.
Email address: carolynsciarrino02@gmail.com
Campaign Phone: (215) 313-0825
Website: http://carolynsciarrino02.wixsite.com/pennridgesb Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CarolynSforPennridgeSchoolBoard Twitter: twitter.com/CSciarrino4PSB
Questions:
Q: What concerns or issues prompted you to run for School Board, and how do you propose to address them?
A: The lack of diversity in our student’s education/curriculum, along with the lack of transparency in school board meetings, & student safety in our schools are some of the concerns I want to address as Director. As to diversity, I would be a proponent for approving courses of study & textbooks appropriately reflecting the diversity in our society, so that our students are provided well-rounded education to ensure their success wherever they go & whatever employment they attain. As to transparency, I would cultivate the relationship between school board, community, & students. The community members' & students’ voices are important, & I do not want them ignored. As to school safety, it is crucial that students feel safe & respected in our schools, so they can reach optimal learning capacity & respect for our community, teachers, & staff. School board directors have a vital role in updating our current policies of Harassment & Bullying/Cyberbullying to make sure they are more inclusive.
Q: Beyond your education and experience listed above, what makes you particularly qualified to perform the duties of a School Board Director?
A: What makes me qualified is that I am informed of what is going on in our district, through the schools and the community, by attending school board meetings, as well as attending the committee meetings, which I believe are truly the most important meetings to attend. I not only listen to what is going on, but I make sure to collect facts and fully understand what is being stated. I am invested in being a part of our school district and through my life and work experiences I would bring a new and unique perspective to the current board, and with that I believe I can bring positive changes. My experiences in working with children, teachers, attorneys, judges, courts, schools, and social service departments, and my volunteering efforts, have all contributed to my abilities to collect important factual information, listen to all views, stand up for what I believe is right, and come to a consensus, all of which I believe are needed in being a successful School Board Director.
Lisa M. Walters
Party: Dem, Rep
Biographical Info:
Experience: -School Board Director, Pennridge School Board 2017-Present. -Teacher, Elementary Education 2009-2016 -Perkasie Parks and Rec, Board Member -Pennridge Graduate -Active Community Volunteer -Counselor
Education: -Pennridge Grad - 2001 -Indiana University of PA- 2005 (B.A. Psychology) - West Chester University - 2009 (Elementary Education Teaching Cert)
Email address: Lisa.walters22@gmail.com
Questions:
Q: What concerns or issues prompted you to run for School Board, and how do you propose to address them?
A: I am currently seeking re-election for the Pennridge School Board. When I ran in 2017, my only intention was to become more involved and a part of common sense decisions that considered all stakeholders - students, teachers, taxpayers. I am focused on long- term financial planning that supports various district goals, which will directly impact our students and staff. This includes: 1) maintaining the functionality, structures, and grounds of our 11 buildings and transportation center. 2) adequate staffing and purposeful professional development to meet student needs 3) community partnerships to prepare students for life beyond graduation 4) routine review of curriculum/programs to ensure we have the best and most current resources 5) expanding health and wellness services across all levels During my time serving on the board taxes have not been raised, we have strived to maintain a balanced budget, and expanded programs and opportunities (ie- Elem. STEM). I want to continue this path
Q: Beyond your education and experience listed above, what makes you particularly qualified to perform the duties of a School Board Director?
A: Over the past 4 years, I have demonstrated that I am a qualified and dedicated school board director. I am a mother of three young and busy children, the wife of a hardworking husband with an unpredictable work schedule, a loyal employee at The Perk restaurant for over 20 years, and a community volunteer. I juggle all of these things roles with enthusiasm and coffee :) Having grown up in this community, I am very connected to a variety of organizations and people with differing view points and experiences. I actively listen, build relationships, and work as a team to accomplish goals that will have the most impact. I am secure and logical in my decisions, but not polarizing to opposition. Being that the school board in a nonpartisan position, directors should be balanced and fair and conduct themselves professionally. I will continue to model this behavior for my own children and the community I serve.