HATFIELD -- Northbound and southbound Route 309 (Sellersville Bypass) motorists in Montgomery and Bucks counties will encounter a weekday lane closure beginning next week for paving under a $53.5 million project to rehabilitate the pavement and repair several structures on a 9.1-mile section of the expressway, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced.
On Monday, March 22, through Wednesday, March 31, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. a left lane closure will be in place weekdays on Route 309 (Sellersville Bypass) between Bergey Road and Route 152 (State Road) in Hatfield Township, Montgomery County, and Hilltown and West Rockhill townships, Bucks County.
Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.
Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.
Under this project, PennDOT’s contractor will reconstruct and rehabilitate the Route 309 corridor (Sellersville Bypass) from Unionville Pike in Hatfield Township, Montgomery County, to just north of Rich Hill Road in Richland Township, Bucks County. The improvement plan includes the following:
- milling and overlay;
- reconstructing shoulders;
- installing new guide rail and median barrier;
- replacing two bridge superstructures;
- rehabilitating eight Route 309 bridges, four overhead bridges and four culverts;
- repairing concrete ditches;
- installing drainage improvements, new pavement markings and signs; and
- integrating Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS).
James D. Morrissey, Inc. of Philadelphia is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds.