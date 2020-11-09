This year for Halloween, instead of a Halloween Party (which couldn’t be held because of COVID concerns), the Sellersville Parks & Recreation Board created a self-guided Halloween House-Decorating Tour. Many Sellersville residents go all out decorating for Halloween, so those who wanted to be on the “tour” registered their addresses with the Sellersville Borough office, and were then put on the tour map posted on the Borough website. Anyone could download the map and take the self-guided tour of some of the most creative and elaborate Halloween decorations around. The tour ran from October 24-31, and there were cash prizes awarded. Winners were Julie Gou at 532 Barrington Court, first place; Brent Alles at 345 Lawn Avenue, second place, and Kathleen Donofrio at 132 Lawn Avenue, third place.

