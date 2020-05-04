Which towns in Bucks County are the hottest? No, not which have the top restaurants, live music and nightlife, but which communities have been hit hardest by COVID-19?
According to a recent Pennsylvania Health Department review, the toughest hit spots in the county have been Doylestown, Bensalem, Langhorne and Levittown. Keep in mind pandemic numbers alter frequently and the list changes often, but as of the last week in April the towns contributed for a striking 2,675 total cases in Bucks, including 168 deaths. The study also showed Doylestown and Bensalem cases jumped by more than 100 each in one week.
Here are the coronavirus cases as of April 28, followed by the increase from a week prior: Bensalem - 274 (110); Bristol -132 (59); Chalfont - 44 (11); Croydon - 36 (19); Doylestown 18901 - 232 (106); Doylestown 18902 – 67 (12); Dublin – 9 (1); Erwinna - 0 (0); Fairless Hills – 50 (14); Feasterville/Trevose – 82 (25); Furlong – 18 (6); Jamison – 33 (7); Kintnersville – between 1- 4 (no change); Langhorne - 271 (99); Levittown 19054 – 74 (28); Levittown 19055 – 65 (18); Levittown 19056 – 56 (26); Levittown 19057 – 48 (19); Lumberville – 0 (0); Morrisville/Yardley – 238 (83); New Hope – 33 (8); Newtown – 100 (35); Ottsville – between 1 – 4 (no change); Perkasie – 40 (5); Pipersville - 15 (3); Quakertown – 101 (32); Richboro – 33 (9); Riegelsville - between 1- 4 (no change); Sellersville – 46 (6); Southampton – 134 (47); Upper Black Eddy – 1- 4 (no change); Warminster – 152 (45), and Warrington – 78 (32); Washington Crossing – 10 (4).
Taken together, the Bucks towns combined for a county per-capita outbreak pace at 209 per 100,000 people. Bucks’ population totals 628,240, compared to Montgomery County’s 830,915 and 184 per 100,000 pace.
More than two-thirds of the Bucks County COVID-19 cases can be traced to residents in nursing homes and personal-care facilities like county-owned Manor Nursing Home in Warrington. Some 15 deaths were noted there, along with positive readings from eight residents and 15 staff members. Close quarters like those at such facilities is to blame, according to Bucks Health Director Dr. David Damsker, who said just 10 percent is due to community-wide spread.
“The only possible silver lining to any of this is that by the time we start to reopen, we will have a large population of healthcare workers and other residents in long-term care who are immune to the virus,” he said. “So when we do have resurgences at some point -- and we will -- congregate living facilities will not be as hard hit as they are now.”
Call it a ‘silver lining’ if you’d like, but this accolade is smeared with many blemishes.