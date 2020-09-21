SELLERSVILLE -- The Sellersville Parks & Recreation Board honored the winners of the 2020 Sellersville Arbor Day Tree-Naming Contest by installing plaques bearing the winning names near their specifically named trees in Lake Lenape Park. The winners were on hand at the installation ceremony, and had their photos taken near “their” tree, posted on the Sellersville Borough website (http://sellersvilleboro.org). The plaques were donated by BuxMont Awards & Engraving. Also on hand were members of the local Cub Scout troop that helped clean around the bases of the winning trees after the recent flood had deposited a lot of debris around them.
Park visitors can view the plaques by following the map posted on the website. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this past Arbor Day’s Contest was done individually as a self-guided activity, to allow for social distancing. Next year, the board hopes to “make a day of it,” and have a group tour of that year’s designated trees, with an arborist on hand to talk about the tree species and other tree facts. Check the website in early April for details. Arbor Day will be April 30, 2021.