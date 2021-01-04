ABINGTON -- State Rep. Ben Sanchez, D-Montgomery, announced that Meadowbrook Farm, owned by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society and known for being the source of many Philadelphia Flower Show blooms, was awarded a $1 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant to improve its greenhouses and the facility’s visitor experience.
“Green spaces that allow people an opportunity to experience the natural world, to learn about nature, our ecology and how vital conservation is, are invaluable,” Sanchez said. “Meadowbrook Farm is one of those beautiful spaces that allows us to make the connection with our environment, and when you see the beauty in our environment, you can’t help but want to preserve it. I’m grateful the commonwealth has made this investment in Meadowbrook Farm for all to enjoy.”
Meadowbrook Farm will use the grant award to replace 13,000 square feet of greenhouses with energy-efficient, state-of-the-art specialized plant growing facilities. It will also transform the visitor experience by renovating the existing retail plant shop and education center to create a 9,500-square-foot improved educational facility with a classroom and workspace, improved accessibility for people with disabilities and improved visitor amenities.
Meadowbrook Farm opened to the public in the summer of 2018. But even before then, it was known to be the source of many of the beautiful blooms that were on display at the annual Philadelphia Flower Show.
The RACP is administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects.