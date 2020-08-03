LOWER MORELAND -- Lower Moreland Township School District unveiled its reopening plan to more than 500 spectators at a board meeting on Tuesday, July 28. Turnout was so high that the administration had to present the plan a second time and create a YouTube live stream after the Zoom meeting reached its 500-person limit.
The district’s reopening plan provides families with three options in the green phase. In-person instruction will include students attending schools five days a week while adhering to mask and social distancing guidelines. Students will attend class two days a week and participate virtually for the other days in hybrid instruction. Families can also opt for fully virtual instruction.
“It’s going to take a village,” said Superintendent Dr. Scott Davidheiser, emphasizing that a successful reopening will require a community effort.
On virtual days, students will follow their regular class schedule and tune in to live streams of their classes. The district is currently working to purchase cameras for each classroom so that teachers can live stream their lessons. To ensure that everyone can access virtual education, the technology department will issue every Lower Moreland student a device for the 2020-2021 school year.
Should Montgomery County enter the yellow or red phase, the district will move to hybrid and virtual or virtual-only instruction.
The district is also implementing increased cleaning protocols in buses and all three school buildings. High-touch surfaces will be cleaned regularly throughout the day, windows will be opened whenever possible, and new MERV 13 air filters will be installed in the air conditioning units. The district is removing nonessential furniture from all classrooms and limiting the use of all shared materials. All three schools are expanding lunch areas to comply with social distancing guidelines and modifying dismissal procedures.
Parents will have until August 5 to determine their preference for virtual, hybrid, or in-person instruction for the first quarter of the year. Once school starts, parents will be permitted to move their children from in-person or hybrid instruction to virtual instruction but not the reverse.
After the administration presented the reopening plan, Davidheiser answered 199 public comments that were submitted through a Google form. The board then approved the plan by an 8-0 vote, with Alan Steinberg abstaining.
For more information, please visit the district’s reopening Website: https://sites.google.com/lmtsd.org/schoolre-openingsite/home