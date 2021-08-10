The Hatboro-Horsham Class of 1971 will hold its 50th Reunion on Friday, Oct. 15.
The event will be from 6 to 10 p.m. at Spring Mill Manor, Ivyland.
For further information: visit the reunion website at https://hhhs1971.wordpress.com
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%..
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: August 10, 2021 @ 8:52 pm
The Hatboro-Horsham Class of 1971 will hold its 50th Reunion on Friday, Oct. 15.
The event will be from 6 to 10 p.m. at Spring Mill Manor, Ivyland.
For further information: visit the reunion website at https://hhhs1971.wordpress.com