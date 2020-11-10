ABINGTON -- The Abington Free Library is now officially a PA Forward® Silver Star library. Earning a Silver Star, by focusing on financial literacy, shows continued dedication and success in providing timely services, programming, and resources to meet the community’s needs. Interim Executive Director Mimi Satterthwaite said, “During the COVID-19 pandemic, with the library building closed, our staff has worked hard to find new ways to connect our community with relevant financial and career-based services, programming, and community partners who care and can help. For more specifics about our financial literacy offerings, visit http://www.abingtonfreelibrary.org/pa-forward.”
Under the leadership of the Pennsylvania Library Association (PaLA), the Star Library program was launched in 2017 as part of the statewide PA Forward initiative. The PaLA wanted to unify its members to give a consistent, strong voice to express how libraries are agile institutions that address people’s real-life needs. Libraries like Abington Free Library serve as community centers of information, technology, and learning. Participating libraries earn a potential of five Silver Stars, after a committee of peers reviews their programming and required actions in each key literacy. After they achieve the five Silver Stars, libraries can move on to attain the highest level, becoming a Gold Star library.
Abington Township Public Library (ATPL) has served the Abington and Rockledge communities for more than 50 years. Over the decades, ATPL has grown into a cultural and informational center serving the informational, professional, educational, and recreational needs of Abington Township’s diverse, multicultural community.